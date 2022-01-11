United States | Children’s hospitalizations due to Covid-19 quadruple in New York

New York health authorities are seeing an increase in the number of children hospitalized in relation to Covid-19.

“The largest increase refers to New York City with revenues that have quadrupled” between the week of December 5 and December 19, US authorities said this weekend. Half of these admissions correspond to children under 5 years of age, too young to be vaccinated.

Can't get vaccinated yet

Half of these admissions correspond to children under 5 years of age

The shortage of Covid-19 tests observed in the United States will soon be resolved, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, an adviser to the White House in the fight against the pandemic, as the country observes an outbreak of cases due to the Omicron variant. .

“One of the problems right now is that (the tests) will not be fully available to everyone before January,” said the epidemiologist. The point is, on the occasion of the family vacation at the end of the year, the United States has experienced a veritable avalanche of evidence. especially in home testing kits.





Around 7,900 flights were canceled by airlines around the world over the Christmas weekend, and the Omicron variant of Covid-19 continued its meteoric rise over the holidays, including among flight attendants, contaminated or exposed to the virus.

More than 60 cruise ships are the subject of investigations by the US health authorities after the appearance of Covid-19 cases on board. According to the newspaper Washington Post, several ships have been denied a stopover in various Caribbean ports.

Crisis

Some 7,900 flights were canceled around the world on Christmas weekend

Peru will purchase 55 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in 2022 to administer a fourth injection to medical personnel and vulnerable populations, the government said.

The Chinese city of Xi’an, where 13 million residents are confined, announced “total” disinfection on Sunday and tightened restrictions, at a time when China has recorded a record number of Covid-19 contaminations for 21 months.





The Asian country has been applying a “zero Covid” strategy since last year, which consists of doing everything possible to limit the occurrence of new cases as much as possible. Authorities are redoubling their vigilance to prevent a major outbreak ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics (February 4-20).

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed more than 5,395,400, according to a report by AFP from official sources on Sunday at 5:00 pm GMT. In absolute terms, the United States is the most affected country with 816,597 deaths, followed by Brazil (618,392), India (479,682), Russia (304,218) and Mexico (298,759).





Among the most affected countries, Peru is the one that deplores the highest number of deaths in relation to its population. Europe is the region that currently registers the most deaths in the world with 53% of the world total in the last seven days, followed by the United States / Canada (22%).

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the number of victims of the pandemic could be two to three times higher than the officially registered.



