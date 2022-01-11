Vicente Fernández ‘REVIVE’ on Instagram with a MOVING message for Doña Cuquita | PHOTO

It seems that eternal love does exist, at least that’s what we were led to believe Vicente Fernandez, who revived por a moment to dedicate a touching and loving message to his now widow Doña Cuquita Abarca, his companion in life for many years and whom Chente does not forget after death.

Vicente Fernández and Doña Cuquita They were married for 58 years, a love story that began when Chente ‘stole’ her from a suitor she had. Cuquita was the sister of a close friend of Chente’s, so meeting was a matter of time and love sprouted forever.

Related news

Of the marriage of Vicente Fernández and Doña Cuquita His four children emerged, Vicente Jr, Gerardo, Alejandro and Alejandra Fernández, who proudly bear the surname of the great “Charro De Huentitán”.

This great love transcended life and death and now Chente revive to give one last kiss to his beloved who receives him happy to know that he was always present in his mind.

Chente ‘REVIVE’ on Instagram with a MOVING message for Doña Cuquita | PHOTO

The Instagram of Vicente Fernandez published a post scheduled with a touching message for his beloved Doña Cuquita almost a month after his departure.

Sharing my life with you is one of the greatest blessings I could have. Thank you my Cuquita.

With this Photo Chente sent a kiss from heaven for his beloved: