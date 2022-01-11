Vikings end the era of coach Mike Zimmer

Minnesota fired head coach after eight seasons, also fired general manager Rick Spielman

The Minnesota Vikings they fired the head coach Mike zimmer and to General manager, Rick spielman, which indicates a regime change in the franchise.

Zimmer, 65, was hired by the owners of the Vikings, Zygi and Mark Wilf, in 2014 after spending six seasons as defensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals (2008-13). He held the same job with the Atlanta Falcons in 2007 and with the Dallas Cowboys from 2000-2006. Zimmer He began his coaching career in the NFL with the Cowboys in 1994 and coached at the college level from 1979 to 1993.

Mike Zimmer was 72-56-1 in eight seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, including three trips to the playoffs. Getty Images

This is the first time in the career of Zimmer who has been fired.

In eight seasons with the Vikings, Zimmer He had a 72-56-1 record and reached the postseason three times (2015, 2017, 2019) with two playoff wins. Minnesota reached the NFC Championship Game in 2017 with the best defense in the league.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

The dismissal of Zimmer occurs after the defense of Minnesota He hit an all-time low this season, contributing to the team’s 8-9 record. After setting a mark for the most points allowed in the last two minutes of a half in the last 20 seasons with 107 in 2020, the Vikings reached a low point this year with 128 points admitted in the final two minutes of a half, according to ESPN Stats and Information.

Spielman, 59, joined the Vikings in 2006 as vice president of player personnel and was promoted to General manager in 2012.

The Vikings made the playoffs six times during the time of Spielman as an executive, reaching the NFC Championship Game twice, in the 2009 and 2017 seasons.

Spielman directed the preparations for the draft of the Vikings in 2007 when the team drafted running back Adrian Peterson with the seventh overall pick. Peterson was named Offensive Rookie of the Year and later NFL MVP in 2012. Spielman He also selected wide receiver Justin Jefferson in the 22nd overall turn in the 2020 draft. This season, Jefferson set the record for most receiving yards during the first two seasons by a player in the NFL.

Rick Spielman had been the general manager of the Minnesota Vikings since 2012. Getty Images

Spielman, however, will always be tied to the signing of quarterback Kirk Cousins, who reached the Vikings as a free agent in 2018 then signing a record three-year, fully guaranteed contract for $ 84 million. The Vikings They made the playoffs only once since Cousins ​​joined the team.

In total, Vikings They were 132-123-2 during the regular season and 3-6 in the playoffs during the Spielman with the team.