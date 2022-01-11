Wall Street Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts ‘New Floor’ For Bitcoin

The prices of Bitcoin and the cryptocurrencies fell dramatically over the past week, and the combined crypto market is down about $ 1 trillion from its November peak, even as Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs, issued a huge prediction of the bitcoin price.

The price of bitcoin has fallen about 10% since early 2022, hitting $ 40,000 from highs of nearly $ 70,000 at the end of last year. Meanwhile, other major cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, BNB, solana, cardano and XRP from Binance They have also slumped, losing double-digit percentages last week.

Now, as traders desperately search for signs that the sell-off is over, bitcoin and cryptocurrency billionaire Mike Novogratz, said he does not expect bitcoin to fall further, calling the low price just below this week’s lows of $ 40,680.

“On the charts, $ 38,000 and $ 40,000 feel like the place where we should hit rock bottom,” he told CNBC Novogratz, CEO of cryptocurrency investment management company Galaxy Digital, noting “a huge amount of institutional demand on the sidelines.”

Mike Novogratz.

“I know of large institutions that are going through their process of placing positions, and I think they will see them as attractive levels to buy,” said Novogratz, a Wall Street veteran who jumped headfirst to bitcoin and crypto in 2017 after stints at Fortress and Goldman Sachs.

Wall Street giants and institutional investors have entered the cryptocurrency markets since 2020. The price of bitcoin increased by around 400% in the last two years, and smaller cryptocurrencies like ethereum and solana make even bigger profits.

However, bitcoin and cryptocurrencies remain highly volatile, discouraging many large investors despite some predicting that bitcoin will gain gold market share as a store of value in the coming years.

The price of bitcoin fell dramatically this week after the Federal Reserve released the minutes of their December meeting in which officials discussed the possibility of faster interest rate hikes and lowering the Fed’s huge balance sheet to curb skyrocketing inflation.

The price of bitcoin has risen in the last 24 hours.

The price of bitcoin fell to lows of just over $ 40,000 per bitcoin this week before rebounding and is now up to over $ 42,000. Ethereum’s price has also rebounded from its lows this week, helping the price of its smaller rivals BNB, Binance’s solana and cardano to follow suit as well. Ripple’s XRP also moved higher.

“We have had this philosophy that the Fed will keep rates low forever and even now they are going to raise rates to 2% for two years gradually and continue to buy Treasuries for a while,” Novogratz said. “So we are in this liquidity bubble.”

Novogratz also warned that if the Fed fails to control inflation, the situation could spiral out of control. “If inflation doesn’t go down as the Fed thinks, all bets are off,” he said.

* With information from Forbes US.

