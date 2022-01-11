Wall Street rises on tech stocks after Powell testimony By Reuters

Admin 1 hour ago Technology Leave a comment 28 Views


© Reuters. FILE IMAGE A Wall Street sign is seen in the financial district of New York, USA, November 8, 2021. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shreyashi Sanyal

Jan 11 (Reuters) – U.S. stock indices reversed on Tuesday as tech companies rallied, while investors took comfort from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony in Congress that he did not delivered great surprises.

* Powell said the central bank’s plans to tighten monetary policy this year were not undermining strong employment in an economy that “no longer needs or wants” massive stimulus.

* “The reaction we’re getting today is a reflection of things we already know,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.

* The index is on track to break a five-day slide, while the Nasdaq would extend Monday’s gains as big tech stocks rose after being hit by rising bond yields.

* Six of the top 11 S&P 500 sectors rose, with high-growth areas such as technology and communications services among the top performers.

* Companies like Apple Inc (NASDAQ :). , Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ :). , Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ :), Tesla (NASDAQ 🙂 and Meta (NASDAQ 🙂 Platforms Inc. were earning up to 2%.

* Equity markets have been hit since the beginning of this year after the Fed’s December meeting minutes signaled an earlier-than-expected rise in interest rates due to mounting inflationary pressures.

* At 17:26 GMT, the Industrial Average was up 15.92 points, or 0.04%, to 36,084.79 points; the S&P 500 was up 18.55 points, or 0.40%, at 4,688.84 points, and the S&P 500 was up 158.33 points, or 1.06%, at 15,101.15 points.

(Report by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa and Juana Casas)

Legal warning: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

A Chinese company opens its first fully robot-operated smart stores in Europe

Published: Jan 11, 2022 18:16 GMT This innovative business model combines the preparation, packaging and …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved