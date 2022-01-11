War for talent retention between Apple and Meta

Apple knows it has some of the best tech engineers on the planet on its staff. Meta knows this too, and is trying to lure them out of money to join Mark Zuckerberg’s company. On the other hand, those of Cupertino, so that there is not a massive exodus towards the competition, has decided to grant them huge bonuses in the form of shares.

With these great bonuses, Apple’s star engineers are expected to think twice and not go to Meta. According to Bloomberg, Tim Cook’s company would have been paying extras in stocks ranging from $ 50,000 to $ 180,000 to retain his talent.

Awards for those who do not leave Apple

Apple does not want its employees to go to Meta AFP

In this life there is nothing free and Apple is not going to give away so much money in stocks for the face. The company has made it a condition that these shares will be granted for four years as long as they remain with Apple and do not accept jobs in other companies. Thus, the message is clear: your faithfulness will be rewarded.





Read also

Pablo Foncillas

These pleasant stock gifts, which are very unusual, come to curb a well-established trend: every so often one company takes over the services of the other’s employees. Despite the fact that Apple began to sign Meta workers, now the company led by Cook, which in recent months has seen Meta have robbed him of around a hundred employees, has gotten tired and wants to put an end to this war between companies pulling checkbook.

Not all engineers understand these rewards

Employees who have received these stock packages have been pleasantly surprised, as reported by Bloomberg. Apple, of course, has not told you that these awards are meant to prevent you from leaving but rather they have advertised them as an award for their excellent performance during a rather difficult 2021.





Read also

Drafting

The same media points out that these bonuses, which have only been distributed between 10% and 20% of the engineers in some of the company’s units, have also caused discomfort among the rest of the workforce. Some of the unrewarded engineers would have already expressed their anger to their line managers for not knowing under what parameters the bonuses were awarded.