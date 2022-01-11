What care should be taken at home when there are mild or moderate cases of COVID-19?

This morning, in dialogue with RPP News, the specialist in Public Health of the Minsa and doctor of Medicine of the Latin American School of Medicine of Havana, Mario Left, gave recommendations on the care that should be followed at home when you have a mild or moderate case of COVID-19.

The most important thing, said the specialist, is to remain calm, since you have to think that during these two years of pandemic experience has been gained on how to combat this virus. The second thing, he added, is that discard tests should be prioritized for those who have symptoms or who have had direct contact with an infected person.

“It is inevitable to use the double mask and isolate yourself. Isolating yourself is looking for a room where you are not in contact with another person, that is very important. Don’t wait for the test to come back positive, ”he explained.

He also added that the infected person must constantly monitor their oxygen saturation and also control their temperature to see the development of the disease.

“You have to try to rest, because the COVID-19 It is a disease that takes away a lot of energy from the body. You also have to be hydrating, preferably with sugar-free liquids, at least two liters a day, “he suggested.

On the other hand, the specialist suggested increasing the consumption of some fruits -especially papaya and orange- and prioritizing protein in our diets. “We are trying to rebuild our defense system to face this moment that we are with the disease,” he said.

Finally, Izquierdo highlighted the importance of not self-medicating, since the possible side effects of the drugs are dangerous. It is important not to take antibiotics, as they fight bacteria and not viral diseases, such as COVID-19.

