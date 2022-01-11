What happened to Maynor Figueroa? The captain did not appear at the concentration of the Honduras National Team

2022-01-10

The Honduras national team concentrated this Monday at noon on San Pedro Sula with his eyes on the friendly match on Sunday, at 5:00 pm, in front of Colombia in Fort Lauderdale, U.S. Of the 18 summoned, 17 footballers gathered.

The only one who did not show up was Maynor figueroa, the 38-year-old experienced defender who is the coach’s henchman Hernán “Bolillo” Gómez. The captain of the Bicolor is without a team after ending his contract with him Houston dynamo of the MLS.