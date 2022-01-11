What happened to Maynor Figueroa? The captain did not appear at the concentration of the Honduras National Team

2022-01-10
The Honduras national team concentrated this Monday at noon on San Pedro Sula with his eyes on the friendly match on Sunday, at 5:00 pm, in front of Colombia in Fort Lauderdale, U.S. Of the 18 summoned, 17 footballers gathered.
The only one who did not show up was Maynor figueroa, the 38-year-old experienced defender who is the coach’s henchman Hernán “Bolillo” Gómez. The captain of the Bicolor is without a team after ending his contract with him Houston dynamo of the MLS.
Maynor figueroa He did not arrive today at the concentration because he has a special permit and will join the group on Friday in the city of Fort Lauderdale. That day the Bicolor travels and in the afternoon they will carry out training.
The Honduran bimundialista in South Africa 2010 Y Brazil 2014 does not think about retirement and is looking to continue his career abroad or return to the Honduras National League.
Maynor figueroa closed 2021 amid criticism by Honduran fans as a result of the accumulation of mistakes that the defender had throughout the year in the “H”. Many asked for his retirement from the bicolor.