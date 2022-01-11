What is known about the enigmatic Eniminas and why the US set its sights on that gold-linked company in Nicaragua

EXCLUSIVE CONTENT.

The United States entered this Monday with its sanctions on one of the few growing areas that still survive the economy and the Daniel Ortega regime: mining. Washington set its sights on an entity linked to an activity, which until now is supporting part of the triumphalist discourse of the dictatorship regarding the recovery of direct foreign investment and a key contribution to the return of growth of the Nicaraguan economy in 2021 after three years in recession.

The name of a little-known public entity in Nicaragua appeared on the new list of sanctioned by the United States Department of the Treasury, which is nevertheless closely connected to the fastest growing business in recent years: the exploration, exploitation and export of gold. , as official figures show.

It is the Nicaraguan Company of Mines (Eniminas), through which the State captures part of the economic wealth generated by the exploration, production and shipment of raw gold abroad, which last year set a record level: 880.47 million dollars, almost 25 percent of the total income that Nicaraguan exports contributed to the economy, not including the free trade zone.

According to the Treasury Department report, since the creation of this entity in 2017, it has increased its participation in the mining sector, “especially in the extraction of gold, through joint ventures with private companies.”

“The value of Nicaraguan gold exports has increased substantially in recent years, and this has generated profits for its allies in the private sector and has increased the income of Eniminas, an entity managed by senior officials of the ruling party,” he explains. the Treasury Department in the announcement of a new battery of sanctions this January 10, hours before the dictatorial couple of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo took illegitimate possession of power for a fourth consecutive term in Nicaragua after questioned elections in November 2021.

The US sanction reached the same president of the Eniminas board of directors, Ramón Humberto Calderón Vindell, who is a retired major general of the Nicaraguan Army, as well as former president of the board of directors of Petróleos de Nicaragua (Petronic).

Also read: What is Zanzíbar SA, the strange company that the Treasury Department sanctioned for its link with the Ortega-Murillo businesses?

His link with the FSLN

But what is known in Nicaragua about Eniminas? How was it born? What is the analysts’ reading of the total decapitation of Eniminas? And now what’s gonna happen? Does it affect the gold export business in Nicaragua? What message is sent to foreign companies that operate in this economic activity?

Eniminas was born in 2017 and its link with the ruling party and the presidential family was clear from its very creation. The idea of ​​creating this company under the umbrella of the State was announced in 2016, but it was until 2017 when the National Assembly finalized the formation of it, which is the maximum governing body of all mining activity in the country and with the power even to act as a partner entity of new companies doing business with precious metals in the country.

Before the approval of the law that created the company (Law 953), it passed in the waiting pipeline for a year until the Executive reached a consensus with the private company, which demanded legal security and a guarantee that it was going to “preserve and protect the conditions and rights acquired by current mining concessionaires, guarantee free competition, strengthen the role of the State in the sector.”

On June 21, 2017, the Ortega steamroller in the National Assembly approved the law that created Eniminas, celebrating that through this company “the State of Nicaragua (was) going to have representation in all the concessions granted for mining exploitation.”

“The person who is in charge of Eniminas will have enormous economic power, because he will have the possibility of negotiating the country’s mining reserves with private companies,” warned a specialist from the Humboldt Center in August of that year, adding: ” You have to be careful because you are putting an important part of the national territory and an important part of the country’s mining reserves in the hands of this group of people who now run this company. “

On August 24 of that year, through a presidential decree Daniel Ortega ordered Francisco López to be appointed president of the new company, who in addition to managing Albanisa at that time (linked to the petrodollars of Venezuela), was also the treasurer of the Sandinista Front.

In this way, López came to control 12 percent of the national territory that Nicaragua has in mining reserves, equivalent to 15 thousand square kilometers. In July 2018, the FSLN treasurer was forced to resign at the head of Eniminas, after the United States sanctions, so Ortega placed Calderón Vindell at the head of the entity, who had recently appeared signing a tender as general manager of Alba Generación, one of the many commercial branches of Albanisa, a business linked to the presidential family.

An enigmatic entity

But the financial operations of Eniminas are very enigmatic. Although it is a decentralized state-owned company, “of commercial activity”, which generates income to the State for its operations in the mining sector and also, by virtue of its creating law, has the power to “associate, establish mixed economy companies, enter into associations , transitory unions, strategic alliances and, in general, any act or contract permitted by national laws, with natural or legal persons, national or foreign, public or private. entity.

In the General Budget of the Republic, the Government provides detailed information on the operations of all non-financial public companies, such as the Nicaraguan Import and Export Company or the National Lottery itself, but Eniminas is largely absent.

It is only known that it is attached to the Ministry of Energy and Mines and that it has a website where it mentions among its objectives “to operate the mining reserve areas and to associate in consortia or strategic alliances for their development”, as well as to work with the artisanal mining. All the information, in addition to being irrelevant, is out of date.

It is also known that Eniminas manages various funds that the State has for the promotion of mining, by virtue of Article 3 of Law 953 and that they are fed from the General Budget of the Republic. For example, the Mining Development and Promotion Fund that last year collected 71.1 million córdobas from Nicaraguan taxes; the Mining Surveillance and Supervision Fund received another 48.1 million córdobas.

The Ministry of Finance and Public Credit also reports 656.54 million cordobas for rights from mining concessions and 149.85 million cordobas for extraction rights or mining royalties, but it is not clear if these revenues come from mining operations. Eniminas and if they would be in correspondence with the strong growth of mining activity in Nicaragua.

You may be interested: Regime injects “oxygen” into DNP Petronic, hit by the consumer boycott. Direct purchases grow, which includes the State

Some causes of sanctions

The sociologist Óscar René Vargas believes that the United States’ decision to decree Eniminas “financial death” would be due to several factors, among them that Nicaragua would be facilitating the “laundering” of gold from Venezuela, which also has sanctions from Washington.

“I think that if the Americans have a grasp on the matter, that’s why they are hitting on that side,” said Vargas, who bases his statement on a statement published in April 2021 in the newspaper Las Américas by Douglas Farah, a researcher on crime issues. security and organized crime.

Farah stated: “A lot of illegal gold comes out of Venezuela, they send it to Nicaragua and sell it as Nicaraguan gold to the transnational market… What we see is that a large part of the gold from Venezuela goes to Nicaragua and is exported to the international market as Nicaraguan gold, it is a way to avoid sanctions ”.

In recent years, Nicaraguan mining exports have taken a resounding leap, especially since Eniminas entered the business, and also the investors currently operating in this activity have increased their production capacity.

In 2016, before the incorporation of Eniminas into the mining business, income from metal exports, especially gold, amounted to 372.2 million dollars, but until October of last year these totaled 739.5 million dollars, also coinciding with high prices of the precious metal in international markets.

Only for gold exports, in 2016 the Central Bank reported the shipment of 285,900 troy ounces, while until October of last year they amounted to 425,600 troy ounces. The United States is the main destination for Nicaraguan raw gold exports.

It is not clear if Eniminas has participated in some of these shipments, which by law has the power to do this type of business either directly or through participations in associations with companies that are in business. This is because the Government does not account for the operations of the same state.

There are “figurines” of the dictatorship in business

The economist Enrique Sáenz believes that “the mines appeared on the radar (of the sanctions) because gold exports have become the first export item and the benefits are concentrated in a minority of companies where agents of the dictatorship participate for the way of bribes and shady associations ».

«To get an idea of ​​the benefits of these colluding interests, it is enough to remember that the price of an ounce of gold rose, between 2018 and 2020, by more than 500 dollars. Obviously, this extraordinary prize translates into hundreds of millions of dollars that are left in very few hands, including the circle of power, “he says.

And he adds: “in visits that I made before 2018 to various mining districts (La Libertad, Santo Domingo, etc.) the association with figures of the dictatorship was an open secret.”

Sáenz admits that it is not easy in Nicaragua to find out who the partners of the mining companies are precisely because the regime ordered to put a lock on the public registry, “there is no way to elucidate that fact. Precisely, Ortega’s servants in the judiciary have closed public access to the registry to hide figureheads and bulkhead companies.

In fact, Vargas believes that behind the sanctions on Eniminas there is a message from the United States towards companies that operate in this area, many of them with foreign capital. “The message would be that the United States begins to hit specific sectors where foreign capital is involved, this shows me that the United States is going to raise the bar,” he said.

“What I see is that the Americans are raising the bar little by little, it is not in a single blow, but they are hitting sectorially hoping that Ortega will react and negotiate, that is why we have seen the sanctions against individuals, but now we are seeing sanctions on institutions in specific economic sectors, “he said.

Until now, the United States had sanctioned officials, as well as institutions linked to repression, such as the Orteguista Police, as well as one of the main economic arms of the presidential family, fuels, but since the sanctions in the electricity market in November of the year In the past, these have now transcended to telecommunications with the sanctions on Telcor and Eniminas.

The sociologist considers that if there are companies where Eniminas has a stake, they must decide on the permanence of the state company among its shareholders or expose themselves to the closure of the metal export market, in this case the United States or even other destinations. “The question I ask myself is what will be the reaction of the companies”, Vargas wonders.