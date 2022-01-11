What is Quantum Dot technology and what are its advantages

Image : Samsung

Every year at CES we see innovative televisions. Some have some nifty detail (3D TVs, roll-up screens), but others are absolutely stunning. This year there was talk of a new technology called Quantum Dot OLED (QD-OLED) which is undoubtedly completely different from the OLED technologies we have seen so far.

Those Quantum dots – or quantum dots – are nanometric crystals made of very small semiconductor materials that glow with a specific color when activated. with the light. This technology results in images that are more vivid, bright, accurate and more natural in terms of color. This technology has been used in television panels since some years, but this year is different.

Now, TV manufacturers are combining quantum dots with OLED technology, a superior alternative to LCD-LEDs that offers deeper blacks and sharper contrast, and hence the promise of a whole new level of quality. In theory, it provides the best brightness, the best contrast, the most vivid colors and the deepest blacks possible – the best of QLED and OLED technologies combined.

This technology has been mainly developed by Samsung, but it is also available in devices from other manufacturers. The nanometric particles of QD-OLED technology have slightly different sizes (between 2 nanometers and 10 nanometers), something that affects the wavelengths they emit and, therefore, the colors they show when light passes through them.

The size of the dots affects their color. Image : Samsung

Quantum dots are located on a separate layer in front of an OLED layer that emits blue light, causing the pixels be red or green whenever necessary. Each pixel essentially becomes three sub-pixels, covering red, green, and blue. And t I know this fits in a very compact layer.

Is new technology comes with many advantages. For example, l quantum dots are very energy efficient, allowing them to achieve higher levels of brightness, and they are also very stable, something that has been a problem for the panels OLED in the past (should also serve to end burnout problems ). Another benefit of technology QD-OLED is that there is hardly any leakage of light between pixels, so a White text on a black background should look perfectly sharp and clear , without any halo around it.

The technology QD-OLED should ensure that colors do not fade in bright areas, while in darker areas they are accurate and have good definition . Viewing angles should remain impressive, while motion blur and ghosting it will be reduced n. You can imagine why is so much talk about this technology – Promises to improve many different aspects of the viewing experience.

Remember that OLED panels use pixels that emit their own light individually, which offers more precision compared to LCD-LED panels, They use a backlight system. Over time, the gap between these two technologies has narrowed, in part thanks to quantum dots: LCD-LED displays have evolved to use multiple dimming zones instead of one large backlight, but the OLED is still capable of producing better contrast and blacker blacks.

Brightness levels could be significantly increased with technology QD-OLED vs. Conventional OLED, while the color range would be at the same time, according to first analyzes. It remains to be seen if the brightness levels can exceed the best they offer the screens LCD-LED. Competitive technologies such as OLED and mini-LEDs also continue getting better , and we saw many improvements from these technologies in the CES 2022.

Multiple layers combine to form QD-OLED displays. Image : Samsung

Of course, QD-OLED panels have some drawbacks too, although the main one is the price . These panels also can’t be made practically in smaller sizes (at the moment), so it will be a while before we see the technology QD-OLED opens happened on phones and tablets, if it ever happens .

However, other QD-OLED products already are coming. Alienware already introduced a new curved monitor gaming with a QD-OLED panel, although we still don’t know how much it will cost (spoiler: a lot ). Technology will also reach Sony TVs in 2022, and neither Pricing has been announced. And we know that Samsung has a QD-OLED display In hands , but so far he has barely shared very few details.

Some questions remain to be answered about him QD-OLED and of course we will have to see it in real products to judge exactly how it compares to panels OLED and LCD-LED, but for now It seems have managed to win our attention .