what it is and how it will change your life on the Internet

The concepts and advantages of cryptocurrencies advance over the rest of Internet applications. The keys to this new stage

30 years ago, a group of scientists from the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), led by Tim Berners-Lee, published the formal proposal for the World Wide Web, a system to use Internet through –among other things– type addresses that start with your acronym: www.

The proposal was a success and opened that technology –Which was used mainly for scientific, academic and governmental purposes– to everyone, lighting the fuse of the digital revolution.

In a first stage, called Web1, offered static content and the user could only visit pages, without much other interaction. Towards the middle of the first decade of this millennium, came the Web2 or “social”. Indeed, blogs and platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and Twitter created the figure of the prosumer: the Internet users not only consume content, as well the generaten.

Thus, a network that had been thought “decentralized” (if one of the nodes fell, the infrastructure was not affected in its entirety), ended up being centralized: large Internet companies or “bigtech” are those that offer the platforms and control a large part of the online business. In fact, Google and Facebook account for 90% of global digital advertising based on user data control.

At the same time, in 2009 a new trend started that boosted Bitcoin and, in turn, was continued by various experts, such as Vitalik Buterin and Gavin Wood, who co-founded Ethereum in 2015.

In this way, they achieved that in the blockchain they could schedule apps respecting the principles of the first cryptocurrency: without authorities or intermediaries (exchanges take place directly between users), protecting anonymity and 100% open. Thus, they took up the old promise of the Internet and kicked off a new one: the Web3.

The new internet

Ethereum kicked the decentralized finance (DeFi) from smart contracts. That is to say, a software with preset rules that allows automate functions, such as receiving deposits, investing them and distributing the income proportionally among users.

But DeFi is part of a broader universe of decentralized applications (Dapps) where everything is done person to person (P2P), without companies involved: social networks, communication, ecommerce, games and much more. This is a strong paradigm shift that collides head-on with the business model of the bigtech, like Google, Facebook, Microsoft and Amazon, among others.

“As there is no single figure that controls user data in ways that only she knows, obviously we achieve a system with greater privacy for users. That exploiting figure of data disappears that we have seen in the emergence of bigtech “, remarks to iProUP Ezio Rojas, Social Media Manager of Parity Technologies.

That company is the technical leg behind Polkadot, network that allows the interoperability of blockchains and designed by Wood, the engineer who programmed Ethereum and also created the Web3 foundation.

In the same vein, Maximiliano Hinz, director of Binance, adds to iProUP :”Up to now there was no possibility of participating in the handling of our data, we had to give it to a third party. “

Web3 promises greater control and privacy over data

“With decentralized services, we not only distribute that information in smaller pieces to many people, but we can be part of it and verify that it is kept private,” he remarks. But, in addition to data privacy, the security, that “depended from a single company when you gave your information or money, “says Rojas.

“Instead, in a decentralized protocol, the only way there is an attack is for them to attack more than half of the nodes simultaneously, which complicates logistics and makes it more difficult to carry out this type of intervention “, he completes.

Nahuel Burbach, Argentine representative of the platform Zerion, assures iProUP that “there is a spectrum of decentralization: how much more decentralized is a network, without losing too much efficiency, can provide higher levels of privacy and security to users through the different protocols and applications.

Likewise, Rojas remarks that with “the Web3 seeks to eliminate the Single Point of Failure from the equation, thus seeking prevent a server crash from Facebook causes WhatsApp to stop working for 1,500 million people “.

Indeed, Hinz does not doubt that “the growth of decentralized applications is going to be a challenge for bigtech and it will depend on them to leverage on this technology. Today, we have protocols like IPFS to have a decentralized storage systemIn this way, there are already Web3 options that provide solutions similar to those of bigtech, namely:

Social networks: Steemit and Sapiens are networks similar to Facebook

Videos: DTube and Dlive are inspired by YouTube and Twitch

Cloud: Zeronet provides storage (in the style of Amazon Web Services)

Communications: Nestree seeks to be an alternative to WhatsApp

But they are not the only ones: the dapps map changes all the time and some even allow you to earn rewards for certain actions within the platform. To use these applications you have to have a non-custodial wallet (like Trust, Math, Metamask, etc.) that works with Ethereum.

According to Hinz, we are until a hinge moment, in which it was “demonstrated that the classic paradigm of concentrating power does not work. Today, the crypto industry (not just cryptocurrencies) is one of the fastest growing and is based on the decentralization and democratization of power. “

In fact, initiatives like the Argentine Decentraland Y Cryptocountry, also came out before bigtechs in the metaverse, the next big internet trend with promise of a u $ s800,000 million. For that, they use another tool of the crypto world: non-fungible tokens or NFT.

“The metaverse is a way of closing an idea that has been developing and allows people interact in a world that mixes the real and the virtual at unimagined levels. NFTs have a lot of potential not only in terms of art, but will allow a form of authentication never seen before, “says Burbach.

Hyperfinancialization and companies without CEOs

Mariano Di Pietrantonio, Argentine representative of MakerDAO, affirms to iProUP that the new concept of “Web3 is purely financial, not only from the market point of view, but also from the fact that tall can be tradable“.

“You can do things that you couldn’t do before because you depended on an entity. Like what happened on Web2 with PayPal in Argentina: we were far out. But the Web3 allows the hyper financialization of all internet activities“, complete.

The expert remarks that in the new internet There will also be a “financialisation of the tribes”, that is, virtual communities, through the Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAO), equivalent to “companies” without CEO or parent company, in which all users who buy a token will participate in its governance, in the style of a shareholder with the right to vote.

“A DAO is a lot of people coming together to develop a common goal. For example, otakus Those who like anime can form one to buy NFTs or relics related to a Japanese cartoon. You can take that to any niche, worldwide and with financial products “, Di Pietrantonio completes.

According to Hinz, in addition, ” DAO will be the ones can compete with bigtech if they propose. The great benefit is that users will be the ones to decide on the product and not the other way around. ”

Rojas agrees and adds that “DAOs will play a ‘democratizing’ or even ‘inclusive’ role within the corporate sectors. With this governance system we open the possibility for their own users take decisions Y form part of global projects, without any limitation imposed by their gender, nationality or profession “.

As an additional advantage, Di Pietrantonio remarks that “the financing of these organizations will be easier than on Web2, since pcan come from the people themselves, as we saw in the ICO era “, referring to the Public Offering of Coins that various projects launched to raise funds, in the style of an IPO.

“It is another paradigm shift: before, accessing the possibilities of investment was very limited, but today it is in the hands of any user. It is very interesting: if we combine it with the niches, what better than a fanatic of something to evaluate a project on that subject “, he completes.

Burbach assures that “startups are already accessing financing more quickly than in the traditional way due to the agility of technology. In addition, the field is opened to smaller investors who could not do it before due to geographical, regulatory limitations, etc. The Argentine ecosystem is no exception: there are very good projects that were born from scratch using this opportunity“.

For his part, Hinz remarks that “today many companies avoid carrying out an IPO because of the cost it has and even launching a share in a small market like Argentina does not make sense, since the chances of a positive round are low. But when it happens to a model ICO, the odds of success are much older, because the potential market is 200 times bigger“.

“This translates into more chances of an effective launch and decants in a growth of companies with job creation and positive effect on the local economy. Without a doubt, it is something very interesting and that local entrepreneurs should see up close, “he complements.

Web3 opens another great opportunity for the country, according to Rojas, because it has “talented people, but unfortunately he has run into many bureaucratic constraints that have put an unfair ceiling “.” Internet and the advantages without borders that it offers from the beginning have served for the great emergence of projects, such as Mercado Libre“, exemplified.

A) Yes, the Web3 promises to change everything. A new scheme in which the big ones will be less big. But the best thing is that users will be fewer users and more “managers” of your online services.