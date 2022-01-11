what it is and how we can use it to navigate in a more secure and private way

One of the most important fields of information when it comes to protecting privacy is that of our browsing habits. This is so, since, when browsing the net, just by seeing which pages we visit, a lot of information can be extracted from our tastes and preferences. This, at the same time, makes it highly valuable and very attractive information for all those companies that can access it. This is where Private Relay comes in.

When not even Apple can know what we are visiting

Private Relay, which is part of iCloud +, comes to protect our browsing from the different intermediaries that make up the network between us and our destination website. When we establish a connection with Applesfera our browser asks the servers that host the page to send it to it. This link is seen by our router, and whoever controls it, and, among others, by our operator.

Private Relay also offers us greater privacy from the owners of the sites we visit. It is evident that the moment we log in the system knows exactly who we are and what we see, but in the places where we are as guests a point that can identify us with great precision is the IP address.

Exposed the points to be covered by Private Relay, let’s explain, in a summarized way, how it works. The system solves, in the same step, the two points that we have just commented and it does everything redirecting our traffic by two relays, two servers.





Private Relay is designed using, as we say, two servers. The first one we connect to is owned by Apple, while the second is owned by a trusted partner. Navigation is encrypted so that the first server knows who we are, but not where we are going, while the second knows where we are going, but not who we are.

A protection for public Wi-Fi networks and, ultimately, against anyone between us and the websites we visit.

All in all, the net result is that no one, not even Apple, can see which websites we are visiting. All network operators, including our operator, only see an established connection to Apple’s servers. At the same time, the websites we visit only see the IP of the second server, not ours, so they lose an important tracking factor. An IP, which, in addition, could have been used to geolocate us and which will now only give the generic location of the second server.

Currently, Private Relay is in beta, and it only works in Safari and in all the connections that apps make through non-secure protocols, such as http (as opposed to https). Activate iCloud Private Relay It is very simple, on the Mac the steps to follow are the following:

In the Apple menu () we choose System preferences. We played on Apple ID. We activate Private relay.

On our iPhone or iPad activate this important protection it’s just as easy for our privacy. We do so:

We open the app Settings on our iPhone or iPad. We touch our name at the top. We played on iCloud. We played on Private relay. We activate Private relay.

Private Relay is also designed to not affect the speed of our internet connection. This is achieved thanks to the fact that Apple works with partners that are able to offer servers that are very well distributed geographically, so we will always have one relatively close to our location.

While it is true that some operators are preventing Private Relay from working on their mobile networks, we hope that more and more will allow us to browse privately. Private Relay is a system that protects us from several fronts, and all thanks to the fact that, by design, no one, not even Apple, can know which sites we visit.