What you should eat before, during and after having COVID-19 | Health | Magazine

Eat a variety of foods from each group.

Eating a healthy diet plays an important role in our overall health and immune system, especially in times of pandemic.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) indicates that the food we eat directly affects how we feel and how our body works. This is so both during an illness and before or after it.

He adds that while diets around the world vary widely based on access, income, habits and culture, there are common truths about how to maintain a healthy diet regardless of where we live. In this way, it highlights six healthy eating habits to carry a complete diet.

Combine foods

Eat a variety of foods from each food group and from all food groups to ensure sufficient intake of important nutrients.

Legumes in particular are ecologically safe and generally an affordable source of protein. Photo: Pixabay

Fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables provide a large amount of vitamins and minerals, as well as the fiber necessary for a healthy diet. Minimally processed frozen or canned fruits and vegetables are a good option to limit your trips to the market or supermarket. However, be sure to pay attention to the ingredients. In the process of canning and making these products, sugar, salt, or preservatives are sometimes added.

Legumes, whole grains and nuts

Whole grains, legumes, nuts, and healthy fats like those in olive, sesame, peanut, or other unsaturated oils can boost your immune system and help reduce inflammation. Legumes in particular are ecologically safe and generally an affordable source of protein.

Beans, peas, lupins, and other legumes are high in vitamins and minerals that, when part of an overall healthy diet, can help reduce the risk of diseases such as diabetes and coronary heart disease.

Limit fat, sugar and salt

In times of high stress, many people eat well-being or precooked foods. Unfortunately, these are often high in fat, sugar, salt, and calories, which, as part of an unbalanced diet, can affect your overall health over time.

A good practice is to check the labels of all the foods you eat for information on their ingredients and nutritional value. The job of food labels is to help you limit the amount of certain ingredients or increase the levels of those that are beneficial.

Hygiene

Hygiene in all its forms is especially important in these times of pandemic. However, it should be remembered that COVID-19 is a disease caused by a respiratory virus. It is not a foodborne illness. Still, good hygiene and food safety is always important.

You should get at least 30 to 60 minutes of exercise every day, depending on your age and lifestyle. Photo: Pixabay

Stay active and drink water

Exercising is important to both your physical and mental health. Obesity and being overweight have increased significantly in recent years. Especially now, when people are staying home longer due to COVID-19 restrictions, it’s important to find other ways to stay active. (I)