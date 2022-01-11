WhatsApp | So you can play voice messages from the main interface | Apps | WhatsApp Beta | Applications | Android | iOS | Technology | Viral | nnda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

The instant messaging application with more than 5 billion users worldwide, we mean WhatsApp, added new tools for voice memos last year, such as double speed audio playback, undoubtedly a feature that millions of users have been waiting for a long time. Now, the green app is developing a new and interesting option, which will allow you to listen to voice messages through the chats tab.

WhatsApp will launch very soon in its beta version for iOS and Android users, a new tool that will allow you to listen to audios from the main interface of its platform. How is this possible? When you are playing a voice note, usually for several minutes, and suddenly you decide to return to the chats list, the voice message of that contact will be enabled above the search bar, from here you can pause, resume or delete it, reported WabetaInfo.

LISTENING TO WHATSAPP AUDIOS FROM THE CHATS TAB

As we said before, it is a function that is still in the development stage, however, it is estimated that it will arrive in the next two months or at the end of March to the beta version of WhatsApp, What’s this? a program where some users test different tools that the application intends to add to its platform before they are officially launched for everyone.

This is what the global voice memo player looks like (Photo: WABETAINFO)

How to get WhatsApp Beta on Android

First, enter here from your Android mobile and click on ‘Become a verifier’.

from your Android mobile and click on ‘Become a verifier’. Tap on the option ‘You can download it on Google Play’.

Now, the Google Play Store will open for you to download WhatsApp Beta .

. Finally, it only remains to wait for WhatsApp Launch a new Beta update where the option to listen to audios from the chats tab is automatically enabled.

In addition, with the beta version you will try other tools of WhatsApp before they are officially released for everyone.

How to get WhatsApp Beta on iOS

From your iPhone with iOS 15 download TestFlight on the App Store .

. When you have installed it, simply open this link to apply for a position in WhatsApp Beta for iPhone

Now, you will be redirected back to TestFlight.

Click on ‘Accept’ to get the position. Ready, WhatsApp Beta It will be installed on your cell phone.

It will be installed on your cell phone. It should be noted that the beta participants are a little more limited on iPhone, so do it as soon as possible.

PROBLEMS WITH WHATSAPP

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: smb_web@support.whatsapp.com or android_web@support.whatsapp.com. You can also make the same request from your iPhone through the exclusive service for iOS.