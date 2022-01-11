WhatsApp: the trick to write messages with reverse text on Android and iPhone | Tutorial | Applications | Fonts | Courier service | Social networks | Technology

While WhatsApp is constantly updated with new features in Android Y iPhone In order to improve the user experience, there are many additional functionalities that can only be accessed through tricks.

Among them is the possibility of write messages with letters backwards and share them in any chat on the platform. Would you like to know how to do it? Next, we explain all the details.

How to write messages backwards on WhatsApp?

To achieve this purpose, we are going to resort to the application Fonts, which is available to download for free through the official Google Play Store (Android) and App Store (iPhone).

The Fonts application provides access to a large collection of fonts and symbols. Photo: The Republic

It’s about a virtual keyboard that includes a wide variety of fonts, symbols, kaomojis and more that can be switched between them in the same word or sentence. Among this collection is the source Upside down, which makes it possible to write messages with letters backwards.

To use it, you must first set the application as your default keyboard. Next, go to WhatsApp, open the conversation in question and select the text box to write something.

Click on the font Upside down, compose the message as you normally would and hit the send button. Ready! The text will look upside down. To return to your usual keyboard at any time, just hold down the space bar and choose it from the list of options.

In case you want to send this style of text through WhatsApp Web, you can enter fliptext.org, a free web page where you can write something and then copy it to be able to share it in any chat.

Other WhatsApp tricks

How to make bold, italic and underlined in your chats?

Few WhatsApp users know that the application allows you to bold, italicize and underline certain texts, this in order to highlight these messages and in this way that the other person knows that they are important.

It is worth noting that this function is available to all WhatsApp users, not only for Android users, but also for iPhone users. If you want to know how to bold, italicize or underline, then watch the following video.

WhatsApp: so you can send giant emojis in your conversations

Unlike stickers, WhatsApp emojis are smaller and come pre-installed with the instant messaging application. You may not know it, but there is a method that allows you to enlarge them and use them in your chats. Do you want to know?

This secret trick is available to all users, no matter if they have an Android or iPhone phone. If you want to try it to surprise your friends, all you have to do is follow these simple steps: