Who did Venezuelan baseball player Ender Inciarte marry?

The Venezuelan of the Yankees from New York, Ender Inciarte, recently married and achieved one more achievement in his life, added to the career in the Major League Baseball – MLB that you have marked, but then we will tell you a little about Stefania Fernandez, the new one wife of the gardener born in Zulia.

Ender Inciarte has eight seasons in the Major Leagues and facing his ninth season, which will be with the Yankees, he will have fundamental support and will be his wife, since he recently married the Venezuelan and ex-miss universe Stefanía Fernández, being a celebration that They went all out in the United States last week.

But who is Stefanía Fernández?

She is a Venezuelan businesswoman, model and former beauty queen. She won the titles of Miss Venezuela 2008 and Miss Universe 2009. She achieved the Guinness record by being the first and until now the only candidate of a Miss Universe to be crowned by a compatriot, Dayana Mendoza also Venezuelan and is now linked to the Major Leagues by becoming in the wife of the gardener Ender Inciarte.

Relationship with Ender

Inciarte and Fernández confirmed their engagement in December 2020, after the former Venezuelan beauty queen made her divorce official with Bernardo Azuaje, whom she married in 2017. In addition, in May 2021, both confirmed on social networks the birth of their first child , which they called Liam.

Wedding

Inciarte, 31, married on Friday, January 7, with Fernández, 31, being a wedding in an evangelical church in the city of Miami, United States, being a very intimate celebration with family and close friends.

| UNIVERSAL WEDDING! Stefania Fernández married player Ender Inciarte Universal queen Stefania Fernández and Atlanta Braves big league Ender Inciarte got married this Friday. pic.twitter.com/KegOqzXxKN – GossipVzla (@ChismeDeFamosos) January 8, 2022

VOTE HERE