WHO estimates that half of the European population will be infected with omicron in the coming weeks | Society

The end of the omicron wave in Europe does not seem close. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), between the next six and eight weeks, half of the continent’s population will be infected with this variant of coronavirus. This was stated on Tuesday by Hans Kluge, director of the WHO in Europe, based on data from the Institute for Health Assessment and Metrics (IHME, for its acronym in English).

The speed of the virus’s advance is unprecedented after nearly two years of the pandemic. The positive side is that more than half of the people who become infected are asymptomatic and that high vaccination rates and mutations are causing much lower fatality and hospitalization rates than in previous waves. However, the very high number of infections makes the WHO foresee that health systems will be in trouble in the coming weeks.

WHO Director for Europe Hans Kluge. Photo: REUTERS | Video: EPV

The fact that there are millions of people getting infected these days (seven million last week) means that a small percentage of them can pose a threat to the system. But in addition, many of those infected will be sanitary, with greater exposure to the virus, which will prevent hospital personnel from being 100%.

More information

In this scenario, Kluge has insisted that the top priority of governments must now be to protect the most vulnerable people and provide them with the booster dose of the vaccine if they have not already done so. Secondly, it has recommended preserving as much as possible the health of health workers, both physical and mental, so that they can face this new wave in the best conditions.

The head of WHO in Europe has also emphasized the need to keep schools open as much as possible. “They should be the last to close,” he said. To continue with the face-to-face classes, he has recommended maximizing ventilation and the use of masks, both by students and teachers. However, he has assumed that the high rates of infection will cause many children and teachers to become infected, so that presence will not always be possible. Faced with this situation, he has recommended preparing the systems to continue teaching electronically.

Both Kluge and his colleagues have ruled out an upcoming scenario in which covid is an endemic disease. “In the middle of managing the crisis we have to be very cautious with predictions about the future. One of the things that we still do not know is the link between infections with persistent covid, for example, “he warned. To do this, the transmission should stabilize and show more predictable patterns, something that has not happened yet.