Who is Frida Muñoz, the wife of Julio César Chávez Jr, and the reason for their recent dispute

In the strictly sports, Julio César Chávez Jr. He is going through a good time after his victory against David Zegarra and with the rumors that link him to a multi-million dollar duel against youtuber Jake Paul. However, in recent days, the boxer made headlines for problems with Frida Muñoz, his wife.

After leaving the rehab center, Julio César Chávez Jr. He promised to distance himself from social media. Contrary to that, the former world champion launched strong accusations on his Instagram account, where he assured that Frida Muñoz was unfaithful and that he does not take proper care of his children.

Chávez Jr. had a daughter and a son along with Frida Muñoz

That brought up a forceful response from his wife, who does not usually frequent the media. “He is a good person, he is the father of my children and I love him very much and I am not going to speak ill of him out of respect for my children and their parents. At the end of the day, he is a sick person who does not know what he is saying ”, he declared in the program“ Despierta América ”.

The name of Frida Muñoz began to circulate in the media in 2008, due to her relationship with Edgar Guzmán López -one of the children recognized by Joaquín “Chapo” Guzmán Loera. Together with him they had Frida Sofía, their first daughter, who recently appeared on the networks along with Julio César Chávez in a pleasant moment.

As reported by the site “Mediotiempo”, Muñoz completed a degree in Business Administration at the Tecmilenio University. Although little is known about the beginning of his relationship with Julio César Chávez Jr. The truth is that they both procreated Julia and Julius III. Recently, the son of the “Great Mexican Champion” stopped the divorce process and both reside in the United States.

Chávez Jr. has a record of 53 wins, six losses and one draw

Jake Paul’s challenge to Julio César Chávez Jr

Jake Paul has become one of the hottest names in boxing today. After his victory against Tyron Woodley by knock out, the youtuber assured that he will seek to face a professional boxer and Julio César Chávez Jr. seems to be the one targeted.

“I really like the fight against Julio César Chávez because it would silence the critics. He was a world champion and I think I can beat him, “he said for the podcast” Boxing with Chris Mannix. ” On the other hand, he maintained that Tommy Fury does not deserve the fight and that the Mexican would be a great measure.