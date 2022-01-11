Why is disabling 5G on your mobile a good idea?

If you have bought a mobile in the last year this may be 5G. The brand will have already taken care of making it very clear to you in the name, on the box or at the first start. At ProAndroid we are not against 5G, far from it, but of the things that they sell you as necessary when they really are not. Today we talk about 5G main problem on current mobiles, why disable 5G is a good idea and how to do it.

Deactivate 5G on your smartphone and add autonomy

It is not a piece of information that we are inventing: 5G uses significantly more battery than 4G LTE. In turn, 4G LTE uses significantly more battery than a 3G network and so on. What is the problem? We are at a point where the difference between 4G and 5G is not significant for the average user.

While the move from 3G to 4G does involve a significant change in speed, this does not happen with the move from 4G to 5G. Yes on paper, of course, but not when testing, browsing or watching YouTube videos.

According to a study by DDay, 5G spends a 30-35% more than 4G LTE. The study tests were conducted with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and the difference is quite significant. The results show a substantial difference in autonomy when using one network and another.

Disabling 5G on a mobile will make it consume less energy. Will it be slower when browsing? The good news is that not relying on 5G networks is not crazy. Currently the speeds offered by operators in large cities are not abysmal. Also, you don’t need them either.

Any smartphone can offer more than sufficient download speeds on a network 4G LTE. What’s more, you can be connected to a 5G network, that your smartphone indicates it as such, and that you have a speed of 20 or 30 Mbps.

5G is better than 4G, but not for you

The technology used by 5G networks they represent an important change in communication, but not in the daily use of an average user. It will not matter to you having a mobile connected to a 4G network than to a 5G one. The difference is will mark the quality of the connection that is able to offer you the antenna to which you are connected.

If an antenna offers you 4G LTE with very good quality, you can surf, watch 4K videos and do almost anything without any problem. At that point you don’t need a 5G network. And if the quality of 4G is very bad in your location, most likely, the quality of 5G is too, or does not even exist.

In short, the vast majority of users who are reading these lines you do not need 5G in your day to day. The brand that sells you the device will try to offer it to you as an abysmal improvement to try to differentiate itself from the rest, but it is still a marketing strategy.

A strategy that lately lacks a lot of sense, since almost all the mobiles that are launched on the market are 5G.

How to deactivate the 5G networks of a mobile

In case you’re wondering, yes. 5G networks can be disabled on any smartphone that supports them. In the same way, you can deactivate the 4G network and use only 3G or even 2G. Doing so is simple and will save you a good amount of energy every day. This boils down to more autonomy.

You just have to go to the settings of your mobile, look for the section of Mobile networks and look for advanced network settings. At that point you will find an option that will tell you ‘Use only 4G LTE networks’ or something like that.

If you activate only the 4G LTE networks and you leave out 5G your mobile will not try to connect to the latter and, therefore, you will save battery. It will not be something miraculous, but you will be able to give an extra life to your smartphone on a daily basis. Especially if you live in a big city where 5G networks are already active.