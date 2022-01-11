Why Luis Miguel would have been about to lose an arm

Luis Miguel has tried to keep his private life out of the spotlight throughout his artistic career. (Photo: @ lmxlm / Instagram)

Luis Miguel He would have suffered a serious health problem after he suffered a fall where one of his shoulders was compromised. The Puerto Rican allegedly would have been on the verge of losing the arm in question for not carrying out the pertinent care.

Throughout the years, Sun of Mexico has become one of the most renowned stars internationally. In addition to his unrivaled voice, the artist of greatest hits such as The unconditional, The girl in the blue bikini, Surrender and many others, has been characterized as a hermetic artist. For that reason, any detail that transcends his private or professional life causes an impact among his thousands of fans.

During the morning of this Tuesday, an alleged close friend of Luis Miguel shared with the magazine TV Notes some details about the singer’s health outlook. Among his statements, he highlighted that in June 2021 the protagonist of Fever of love he would have slipped and fallen, fracturing his left shoulder.

After the accident, the Sun He was transferred to a hospital in Santa Monica, United States, where medical personnel detected that the origin of the pain and they performed a small intervention. Subsequently, the doctors suggested that he undergo a rehabilitation process, however apparently he did not carry it out, which unleashed some complications months later.

The supposed close friend of Luis Miguel recalled that it was at the beginning of December when the health situation of the Puerto Rican interpreter would have worsened because, as he related, his left arm was gangrenous to the point of losing it. Fortunately, the doctors intervened in time and managed to save his member.

Currently, the 51-year-old singer has already started with the relevant rehabilitation sessions of his long recovery process. Within the interview it also emerged that the singer had invested a large sum of money in medical expenses.

On the other hand, the actor who shone in some melodramas in his childhood and youth, would have already spent all the money he got from his biographical series and would be going through some financial problems. Presumably, Luis Miguel would have earned 100 million pesos for each season of the Netflix production, which gives a total of 300 million pesos.

So far, the Sun of Mexico has not confirmed or denied the information shared by the magazine with national circulation, so it is unknown what his true current state of health is.

On the other hand, Luis Miguel started the year with a mysterious but pleasant surprise for his fans. The Puerto Rican reappeared on his Instagram account and shared a short video where only 2022 appeared, a number that belongs to the year that began a few days ago. The singer did not put more details within his publication, which caused his little more than 2 million followers to begin to speculate.

The users of the platform paid attention to every detail of the audiovisual, from which a musical track emerged, and filled the comment box with their opinions on the matter. Among the main theories, he highlighted that Luis Miguel’s post could be a preview of a new song or the announcement of his return to the stage this 2022 with a surprising tour.

“This sounds to me like you have a musical surprise for us for this year, right?” again, mirrrey “,” If the series is over, I want to dream that the Sun is preparing us for its next big project, I can’t wait any longer, “were some of the reactions he received in the publication that went viral.

