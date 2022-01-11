Windows 11: its most agile and practical version (but which is not available to everyone)

The commercial debut of Windows as Microsoft’s operating system was in November 1985, and its intention was to give a graphical interface to MS-DOS, the command-and-command system that reigned in those days. Over the next 35 years, Microsoft has released a succession of new versions, with varying thresholds of success and a few bumps along the way to its most mature and practical edition. At least one that performs fluently for today’s digital needs.

Is expected. Bad or bad, the history of successes and varied errors throughout its history have given Microsoft the knowledge and experience necessary to design an OS that is not only functional and consistent with the times, but also visually attractive, fluid, simple and even entertaining to use. Thus, after several previews and demos, Microsoft officially released the first version of Windows 11 on October 5. And the response from the public, in general and in the first instance, has been positive.

As always, the idea is that little by little more computers around the world will be updated to it. The process can be done automatically, according to Microsoft’s deployment plan, although for those who do not like waiting there are instances to perform the update manually. The idea, as it was said during its launch, is that “there are places where we feel at home and Windows is one of them.”

This is what the Windows 11 start button looks like, with a centered bar, very similar to the macOS dock.

It must be made clear that not all computers, whether desktop or laptop, can be upgraded to Windows 11. This is because the system is quite demanding in terms of technical requirements: among other things, it requires at least 4GB of RAM. In fact, I personally couldn’t do the upgrade —I work with Windows 10—, since the system did not leave me due to my old internal characteristics, which already have more than five years of use.

Without going any further, to test for this review, I had to get myself a new PC. To know the requirements to install Windows, this is the official Microsoft link, which on the same page also has an automatic PC health checker.

It must be clarified that the system update does not involve the erasure of previous data, far from it. In my case, as happens when starting a new cell phone, the system asked me if I wanted to recover the state of my Windows desktop from previous devices. In that sense, after installation, my desktop was as it was originally.

From the outset, the system already visually presents a look novel and attractive. It feels softer, more flexible and even the rounded edges stand out nicely. It is cleaner, there is a greater visual space and an ordering of icons more focused towards the center, where the original “Start” or “Start” button, the one that was located for decades in the lower left corner of the screen, went to better life, just like the “smart” tiles or tiles from previous versions.

The start button has now been replaced with the blue Windows tile icon, and the main apps and programs are pinned to the taskbar in the center, similar to dock of applications that Apple’s macOS has. When you press the blue icon, a floating window appears that offers a universal search engine with the display of the main applications used, recommendations and suggestions.

At the bottom left is the user profile control and the classic power off / reset button is on the right. Everything is more orderly and simple, although personally I liked the dynamism of the previous menu more. Taste thing.

To the right, on the taskbar, we find several buttons: a search button (magnifying glass), which also accesses configuration tools, calculator, clippings and other frequently used apps. This is followed by a useful button to set up and manage new virtual desktops and another that says “Widgets“, Just as they existed in Windows XP and Vista.

In this case, he only showed me the classic window with news from multiple sources, although his grace – as I realized later – is that the window has a certain dynamism and its content varies as the day progresses. It is very similar to the Google news app and with high customization possibilities. The great difference it has with widgets of yesteryear is that it is not “glued” to the desktop, but appears in this semi-transparent window that does not disturb or interfere with the work area.

The widgets: not so useful but much more comfortable than in their previous versions.

Also at the start, and by default, we have a button for the Windows Teams chat or video call app – Microsoft’s competition to Zoom and Google Meet -, the renewed file explorer, the app for the efficient Edge browser – which personally each Maybe I’m using more— and then the also-very-revamped Microsoft app store. Of course, buttons can be added or removed, and everything can be adjusted to suit the user.

Below, on the left, notifications of apps open in the background, Internet connection, keyboard, sound and battery are kept, in addition to the time and date, although instead of displaying the information and notifications in the same panel, Windows 11 now displays them as a group, just like it does on MacOS.

Initially, there is a good taste in your mouth when it comes to accessing applications, information, files or documents without the need for as many clicks as before. There is a feeling of smoothness and fluidity that somehow emulates the feeling of navigation that mobile operating systems possess.

In terms of structural novelties, Windows 11 is clearly designed for optimal use, either via mouse/ keyboard or via touch. In addition, the system allows the use of Android applications through the Amazon store. And yes: TikTok, Uber, along with thousands of applications and video games designed for smartphones They can be downloaded and used from the computer.

For example, now I have the ability to download Instagram and post photos from my computer without having to go through the phone. In fact, there is no longer a “tablet mode”: everything is harmoniously integrated, including a redesigned keyboard, much more comfortable and clear, based on SwiftKey, the app for mobile keyboards that was acquired by Microsoft a few years ago.

Another interesting detail is the Snap Layout function, which allows you to reorder the multiple windows and applications that one may have open. It is a matter of placing the cursor on the upper right button and, automatically, Windows 11 offers multiple reordering options, depending on the size of the monitor. A blessing for those who like multitasking. Even the new copy / paste, much more extensive and multimedia, now allows you to include emojis and gifs.

On the other hand, given the opening of PCs to the Game Pass video game subscription system and the Xbox ecosystem, Windows has great integration with everything that has to do with gaming. On the one hand, we have a new version of the DirectX (12) multimedia protocol, which improves the experience of running and watching video games, even with ray tracing, and the refresh rates for screens now contemplate a range of 60 to 120+ Hz. And on the other hand, we have automatic high dynamic range (or HDR) and optimization modes and DirectStorage technology, which allows you to load games faster. In addition, when entering Windows 11 the system offers a free month to try the Game Pass subscription. What better.

The new Windows Store, very comfortable, spacious and easy to use.

In general, and after weeks of use, I like the new Windows. It is not perfect in some of its innovations, although its assimilation is also a matter of habit and usability. Anyway, we are talking about a mature and renewed operating system, which has cleaned up all its inconsistencies to deploy a fluid, clean and friendly workspace. It is fast, intuitive and works very well as a desktop system and also in its version for tablets.

However, at the same time we are talking about an update that will force many users to necessarily change their computers for newer and more powerful ones in order to access the system. The push made by Windows 11 to use the ecosystem of Microsoft products and services is also notable, an offer that is not necessarily better than that offered by Apple, Google or Samsung, to name a few. In general, yes, most of the news are good and welcome improvements, which will help make the most used operating system in the world more user-friendly, simple and attractive.

Note: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ★