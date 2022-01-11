WINTER BASEBALL – Núñez and Canó lead the victory of the Eastern Stars

The Eastern Stars went on to occupy the second place alone in the standings by defeating the Tigres del Licey 11-3 in a match corresponding to the semifinal series of the 2021-2022 autumn-winter baseball tournament, held at the Quisqueya Juan Stadium Marichal of this Capital.

It was the third victory in a row for the Stars, who broke a tie they had with the Tigers (who fell for the third time in a row) in second place and incidentally put their record of 6-6, while the Blues equalized with the Águilas, who beat the Gigantes del Cibao (8-4), in last place, with a 5-7 record.

The Stars are measured this Tuesday at the Águilas Cibaeñas at the Cibao Stadium in Santiago de los Caballeros. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 at night. Panamanian Andy Otero will take the mound.

A six-race rally in the fourth inning was the key to the green flag team achieving its third road victory in six games.

Gustavo Núñez returned to register a good offensive game by connecting three hits in five at-bats with three RBIs. Also shining in the batter’s box were Robinson Canó and Yamaico Navarro with two RBIs each.

The most prominent for Licey was Dawel Lugo, who homered in the ninth inning.

The victory went to reliever Samuel Zazueta (1-0), while the reverse fell on Daniel Corcino (0-1).

For the Stars Rony Garcia opened the game with four full innings, five hits, one run, one walk and four strikeouts. Zazueta followed (2.0), Shea Spitzbarth (1.0) and Evan MacLane (2.0).

For the Tigers he started on the mound Corcino, who barely worked one inning and two-thirds of a hit, two runs and four transfers. He was escorted by Ulises Joaquín (2.0), Randy Valladares (0.0), Eric Mariñez (0.1), Mauricio Cabrera (2.0), Reyes Moronta (1.0), Héctor Pérez (1.0) and Ofreidy Gómez (1.0).

The Tigers scored first on the board. At the close of the first inning, Peter O’Brien hit a strong line that hit the pitcher, scoring Anderson Tejeda from the third.

At the top of the second inning, the Paquidermos took control of the game as a result of a two-run RBI single to center field Gustavo Núñez.

In the fourth inning, the Stars manufactured a six-lap rally. Núñez produced the first with a line to the central forest; Robinson Cano hit a short fly ball behind third base, entering two more. With the bases loaded, Yamaico Navarro fired an unstoppable hit into the producing center field in two rounds. Then Domingo Leyba pushed the last of that episode with a hit to center field.

In the fifth, those of San Pedro de Macorís again hurt the Tigres relief with another two runs, one by Christian Bethancourt’s hit and the other by Junior Lake’s unstoppable.

At the close of the seventh inning, the Tigers scored one on a wild pitch.

In the ninth, the Stars made another hit with Alfredo Reyes down the right field. At the close of that inning, the Blues had their last run with a home run through Dawel Lugo’s left field.