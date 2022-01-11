With a flirtatious video Yanet García invites her OnlyFans

Yanet García invites you to enjoy its content in OnlyFans

The beautiful ex weather girl Yanet García once again surprised her millions of fans with a flirty video that she recently shared on her official Instagram account.

Yanet García showed off her later charms in a red outfit and in fact, the video she shared on Instagram is just a “taste” of what she shows on her account. OnlyFans.

The conductive Mexican Yanet García does know how to welcome 2022 and shows her statuesque body in red lace lingerie that highlights her well-defined anatomy and in particular shows off her rear, which leaves nothing to the imagination.

And is that the statuesque host gave her more than 14.4 million followers a taste of the images she shares on her OnlyFans account.

García, 32 years old, is one of the celebrities who loves to share content with her admirers where she poses very flirtatiously to delight them.

On this occasion, the Mexican shared a video, in which she boasts a red lace ensemble, which leaves little to the imagination and which is surely highly appreciated by the admirers of the beautiful Mexican.

The bottom garment that is lost among the later charms of the driver, is undoubtedly setting fire to social networks.

Enjoy the full video on my @onlyfans Happy Sunday ”, highlights the message that Yanet García wrote on her Instagram account.

With this video that highlights her proportionate figure, the 31-year-old Mexican has turned on the famous social network Instagram.

The top garment custom frames her voluptuous body, while the bottom one makes her look more flirtatious and to complement her image, she wears a garter belt, holding her stockings, which have red lace.

It should be noted that so far the flirty video has more than 624,627 reproductions with just one day of having been shared.

As expected, the compliments and compliments have not been long in coming from his followers.