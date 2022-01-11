With a mild or asymptomatic case of Covid: can you do physical activity? – ADNSUR

The appearance of the Omicron variant in the framework of the third wave of Covid19 changed the course of the pandemic. The variant is already registered in a large part of the country but with symptoms that have been classified as mild or asymptomatic. Can you continue training and maintaining an exercise routine if you are positive?

The American College of Sports Medicine recommends low-risk patients to rest for at least 10 days after being diagnosed with COVID-19. But if the person is asymptomatic, the rest should be at least 7 days.

The cardiologist and sports doctor Norberto Debbag (MN 51320), explained that “when one has a viral picture, in general, it is because the defenses are low, although each organism is different, it is advisable to give the body some rest. We are not talking about a rest from being in bed, we are talking about not demanding it and being prudent ”.

And he maintained that no matter how slight the Covid picture may be, it must be taken into account that “The organism that is damaged by this infectious picture, needs a good diet and a good rest”the cardiologist warned.

And when can physical activity be resumed? The doctor indicated that after 7 days for asymptomatic patients and for those who had symptoms, it is advisable after 10 days, but prior – in both cases – to undergo a general post-covid check-up.

Finally, he assured that moderation is key to resuming workouts. Returning to a vigorous exercise routine right away could extend your physical recovery time, or worse, lead to injury or relapse.