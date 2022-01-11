“With much respect to all the people of the country, the courts in Honduras are bad”

2022-01-10

The technician of the Honduras national team, Hernán “Bolillo” Gómez, started the work for the friendly against Colombia in Fort Lauderdale. But before that, he raised his voice and asked for better courts in the country. The strategist was consulted about the two matches that come to the “H” at home against Canada Y El Salvador pHe heard the Concacaf qualifiers and took the opportunity to refer to the conditions of the country’s fields. “For me in football it no longer has (significance) what is at home or abroad. In the videos I have seen, Honduras plays better outside. Why? Because there are better courts and it is one of the things that with great respect to all the people of the country and managers, the courts in Honduras are bad ”. La Bicolor trains and plays their games on the grass of the Olympic Stadium and Gómez asks to change. “What do you mean by training and playing here? All the fields of the countries have changed, go to Costa Rica, go to Colombia. It is not improving it, it is changing it for the one that is being played in the world. We cannot be conformist, if we can change the field, why not do it. Adapt to something that is not good? No. Let’s do our best so that the National Team plays well ”.

The strategist was reminded that Honduras is a country with scarce economic resources. “They are poor, but there are parts where you can change a court or two. Soccer is fun, a show that is given to the people. And what do we want? For the National Team to play well. Each one with their concept, but if they wanted and it is a request that I make; that to play soccer better, you have to have a good field. It is one of the tools that I am asking for. The countries of Central and South America are poor, but there are good pitches. It is for the spectacle of the people, it is for the people to have fun, the footballer too, and we must try to have the best, we cannot settle for it ”. Count on Maynor Figueroa for your project One of the great absences in this start of work was Captain Maynor Figueroa, who is in the United States defining his future. The “Bolillo” Gómez made it clear the importance of the experienced defender in his project at the head of the Bicolor. “For me it is very important to have him with these guys because he is a man with a lot of experience. It will help us a lot with a fairly young team. If he’s ready, he’s going to play, I want him to always be by my side or on the court because of what he transmits with his experience ”. About the group of players called:

“I look forward to them, I have talked with some. In the Selection playoffs, Gold Cup and friendlies are not played. Every time he takes to the field, it is a match representing the country and you have to work on them in the best way, with pride and great seriousness. Always in each call you have to come because it is the shirt of the country ”. His approach to Colombia:

“We are not in position, that of tactical is relative. There are 11 players who can give us different possibilities. I am waiting for the game with Colombia, I want to see what they are going to show, I want to add players who have character, personality, who do not get scared by the National Team shirts. Are you worried that Maynor is without a team?

He’s active, we’ve been talking. Physically he has no problem, tactically he is one of the ones we have worked the hardest for, he is an important man for me.

About the announcement of Reinaldo Rueda:

”Colombia is one of the greats in South America. He’s in a good position for qualifying, although everything is tight there. They are players with a long journey, with experience, who have come and gone. The Colombian tournament is very intense, very good. It will be a very tough match and we are going to try to be tough for them as well, we are going to see how we arm ourselves to show that we are up for great things ”. What happened in the game with Panama:

“I still have that in my head. That with 10 minutes to go, you win 2-0 and that happens, it is something that I cannot find. I am not going to comment on it, but what I think now is to work and be worthy. Hopefully if we get points out there we will commit someone in the standings, but we are going to think game by game, to improve until we get a stable and secure team on the pitch ”. Why didn’t you work with players this year-end vacation?