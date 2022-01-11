Without Kervin Arriaga, the National Team held the first training session in 2022 thinking about the friendly with Colombia

2022-01-10

The Honduras national team He already did his first training session in 2022 and it was in the Olympic Stadium with an eye on Sunday’s friendly game against Colombia in Fort Lauderdale at 5:00 pm. Coach Hernán “Bolillo” Gómez commanded the practice in a pleasant climate in San Pedro Sula and with the absence of the physical trainer Juan Mauricio Roldán, who has covid-19.

Another who was not present was the midfielder Kervin Arriaga and from the coaching staff it was reported that due to paperwork with their papers the practice was lost. And tomorrow he will do the training. It was previously reported that Maynor figueroa will not reach Honduras and on Friday he will be waiting for the “H” in Fort Lauderdale, he will start against the coffee growers.

During the afternoon practice, the first to leave were the rookies: Marco Aceituno, Jack Jean-Baptiste, Yeison Mejía, Júnior García and Wisdom Quaye. The physical demand went hand in hand under the orders of technical assistant Edgar “Panzer” Carvajal. Strength and speed work performed.