WWE, about to open the ‘forbidden door’ and allow the ‘exchange’ of wrestlers with other wrestling companies?

Last week it was reported that the current Impact Wrestling knockout champion, Mickie James, will participate on January 29 in the annual WWE event, Royal Rumble.

WWE is known for its exclusive contracts, which prevent its wrestlers from working for other promotions. Nor does he usually collaborate with or mention other wrestling companies, as do, for example, All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Impact Wrestling or National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), which thus benefit the fans above all, since they open the door to crossed combats between stars of different companies.

However, it appears that Vince McMahon’s company is about to open the so-called ‘forbidden door’ and allow talents from other companies to participate in its events.

Thus, last week it became known that Mickie james, who was fired in 2021, will participate in the Royal Rumble, an annual WWE event that will be held on January 29 in the city of San Luis (Missouri, USA). What is striking is that WWE announced James as the current Impact Wrestling knockout champion, openly mentioning both her title and the name of the company she now works for.

Scott D’Amore, Executive Vice President of Impact, stated that “WWE loved him, Mickie loved him” and that his company’s philosophy is to “always work with other great promotions to create buzz among the fans.” “Everything is signed and agreed between WWE and Impact Wrestling“, he pointed.

The manager stressed that “there has never been a moment like this for wrestling fans” and explained that “in a period of 12 months, Impact Wrestling has worked with NWA, AAA, New Japan, AEW and now WWE” . “Impact Wrestling is the nexus of the era of ‘forbidden doors’“, he concluded.

James may not be the only star from another company to appear at the WWE event. According reported to WrestleVotes its sources, the company allegedly seeks an “unexpected” participant for the male version of the Royal Rumble match.

Also, amid these reports, wrestler Moose, who works for Impact Wrestling, tweeted what would you like face Roman Reigns, WWE Universal Champion. “I claim to be the god of fighting. He claims to be the head of the table. With all this ‘forbidden door’ talk, what if [me enfrento] to Roman Reigns, “he wrote.

