WWE Raw 1/10 Report – Lesnar and Lashley in front – News and Results WWE Raw, Smackdown, NXT, AEW – PRWrestling

Brock Lesnar entered with Paul Heyman to a great reaction.







Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin walked up behind Lashley as he looked at a monitor. Alexander was excited for Lashley, but Lashley reminded him that they were no longer part of Hurt Business and told them to stop.

Lashley and MVP come out and interrupt Lesnar. Lashley stated that Lesnar has been on the run from him for 20 years. Lesnar called Lashley Brock Lesnar-wanna and left.

Benjamin and Alexander then attacked Lashley from behind, but Lashley took them both down.

Alpha Academy defeated Randy Orton & Riddle to win the Raw Tag Team Championships when Riddle attempted to knock Otis out, but Otis knocked him down. Orton tried to fight both opponents, but Otis caught him with a World’s Strongest Slam to win.

Damian Priest declared himself for the Royal Rumble match.

Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, and Apollo Crews (with Commander Azeez) defeated Damian Priest and The Street Profits when Ziggler irons Dawkins.







Seth Rollins defeated Big E clean with the Stomp.

Sarah Schreiber interviewed Nikki ASH and Rhea Ripley in the ring because they had an announcement to make. Nikki issued a challenge to Queen Zelina and Carmella but Ripley told Nikki that this was not what they agreed to.

Nikki knew that Ripley blamed her for her defeat and clarified that she was better than Ripley.

Ripley had enough and was about to leave, but she offered him a handshake before they went their separate ways. However, Ripley offered a fist bump and Nikki knocked her down. Nikki hit Ripley before leaving the ring. As she posed on the ramp, Nikki said, “Quasi-superheroes don’t need friends.”

In the back, Reggie gave Dana Brooke a sandwich. This led to a 24/7 segment where various things happened and Tamina ended up covered in cheesy steaks.

Reggie ran into Omos, so Omos was about to kill him, but Brooke convinced him not to. Omos issued a warning to Reggie.







Omos defeated Nick Sanders

Edge spoke enthusiastically about Beth Phoenix before introducing her. Edge reminded fans how much butt he kicked in his career with a video.

Miz and Maryse interrupted. Miz heard that Edge had a video ready for Phoenix, so he played one for Maryse as well. The crowd booed.

Edge said Phoenix could lift a Buick, imagine what it would do with Maryse. Maryse ran back as Miz continued speaking until she realized it.

AJ Styles defeated Austin Theory via DQ after Grayson Waller attacked Styles. Theory took a selfie of Styles before leaving.

Styles then attacked Waller, who left.







In the back, Waller told Patrick that he was simply giving Styles a preview of their match tomorrow on NXT.

They showed a video of Alexa Bliss with a psychologist. This one showed him a video of Charlotte destroying her doll and Alexa started breaking everything in the office.

In the main event, Drodrop beats Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan in 3way to be Becky Lynch’s first challenger (seriously). Belai was about to win but Lynch takes her out and attacks her. Soon after, Doudrop crushes Morgan to win and end the show.