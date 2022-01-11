Xavi gets ‘wet’ on the role of Ferran and Ansu in the ‘semis’ against Madrid

Xavi Hernandez He appeared before the media in Riyadh to analyze the classic against Real Madrid, which will take place this Wednesday at the King Fahd Stadium to define the finalist of the Spanish Super Cup. The FC Barcelona coach referred the culés players who will be fundamental on their way to victory.

Asked about two of the jewels of the Barça team on the attack front, Xavi showed his reserve about the possibility of them playing the 90 minutes: “We will see tomorrow, Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres will be important. They will surely have minutes, we will see how far it can go. We are going to play with that, it is not just tomorrow, there are five months of competition left and we do not want to lose more players. You have to be smart and dose them. “

Specifically about Ferran Torres, the coach did not hide his joy: “For us it is great news that both he and Pedri are negative and can play. We are awaiting the registration of Ferran but it seems that it will be done shortly. There is also Ansu. These players have to be dosed, maybe they can’t play everything but at certain times they can help us a lot, they will make a difference not only tomorrow. It is good news to be recovering troops with key players for the scheme we want to use “.

Regarding other of his fixed in the eleven, Ronald Araújo, the Egarense responded about the work that he will have to fulfill: “Not only he, it is a collective work. They are comfortable in low block and activate counterattacks. We have to be ready on the watches. Players like Vinicius, Benzema or Asensio are decisive in the one on one. We will try to control them. It is a good opportunity to see where the team is. It is a very important exam for us. “

He was also questioned about the opportunities Memphis Depay could have to jump onto the pitch: “The same as everyone. In the end, those who do merit, there is a lot of competition. Luckily we can make a list with many of the first team and the competition begins for all. It’s about meritocracy and whoever wins it will play. It is what I have lived. Whoever is better will play regardless of their name, so we will go well. “

Aspects to improve

During the press conference, Xavi was asked about those who are now recovering from injury or Covid-19: “I continue to see positive things in the group, in moments of the game with very good things, others that need to be improved. We have to improve a lot in strategy plays, in lateral fouls, in centers to the area. In others we are fine. We have to improve, we are building a project and it takes time, but tomorrow is a good test. Pedri, Ansu, Frenkie, Ronald … tomorrow they will be important and they will be in the future. Glad to get them back. “