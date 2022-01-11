Xavi surrenders to Real Madrid and his strong message to Memphis Depay

2022-01-11

Xavi Hernandez is aware that the Real Madrid arrives as a favorite to face the Barcelona for the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup. The Catalan coach surrendered to the eternal rival and assured that it is the team that plays the best in Spain.

The classic

” I have experienced them in all colors. Being favorites and not winning and vice versa. I see a Barça under construction and a Madrid in very good shape, but that doesn’t mean anything. We have experienced them in all colors. It will not be easy to impose our game because they are the most fit team in Spain ”.

Is this game coming at a bad time?

” It comes when it comes. It is clear that we need time and that we have had setbacks, but there are no excuses. Tomorrow will be another final for us. It’s a great test to see where the team is. ”

Present of Barcelona

” I see good things in the team. We have to be self-critical, yes, but I see good things. In other things we are good. We must continue to build this project. Tomorrow is a good test to know where we are. People like Pedri, Ferran and Araujo are important to the team and I’m happy to get them back. ”