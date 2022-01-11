Xavi surrenders to Real Madrid and his strong message to Memphis Depay

2022-01-11
Xavi Hernandez is aware that the Real Madrid arrives as a favorite to face the Barcelona for the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup. The Catalan coach surrendered to the eternal rival and assured that it is the team that plays the best in Spain.
The classic
” I have experienced them in all colors. Being favorites and not winning and vice versa. I see a Barça under construction and a Madrid in very good shape, but that doesn’t mean anything. We have experienced them in all colors. It will not be easy to impose our game because they are the most fit team in Spain ”.
Is this game coming at a bad time?
” It comes when it comes. It is clear that we need time and that we have had setbacks, but there are no excuses. Tomorrow will be another final for us. It’s a great test to see where the team is. ”
Present of Barcelona
” I see good things in the team. We have to be self-critical, yes, but I see good things. In other things we are good. We must continue to build this project. Tomorrow is a good test to know where we are. People like Pedri, Ferran and Araujo are important to the team and I’m happy to get them back. ”
Who would you remove from Real Madrid?
” I don’t have to remove anyone. Better that everyone play and so we see where we are. We have to be realists. It will not change anything. I prefer everyone to be there and see a good show. To enjoy the competition, which is wonderful, fantastic … ”.
Importance of winning
” For us it is a challenge, an opportunity to win a title. We are highly motivated and it can be a turning point. We will try to be protagonists and do many things well. It is a Real Madrid that is the most fit team in Spain. The Classic is unpredictable. Nobody knows what can happen, regardless of the point difference. ”
Will Ansu Fati and Pedri play?
”We will see. It is the first training of any by the Covid. Ansu comes from a long injury … we’ll see how they are physically both. We will play with that. It’s not just tomorrow. There are five months of competition left and we don’t want to lose more people. We will try to be smart. “
Memphis Depay
” Those who are better will play, those who make merits and give a better performance. It’s about meritocracy and whoever wins it will play. It is what I have lived. Whoever is better will play regardless of their name, so we will go well. ”
Ferran torres
” It is great news that both he and Pedri can play. We look forward to Ferran’s enrollment shortly. We have to dose minutes. We know that there are players who come from long injuries, from Covid. They are players who will make a difference. Recovering troops … will give us a lot ”.
How do you see Barça in the future?
” I don’t know, I’m not a visionary. I’m positive. I think about the work done and I see positive things. We see that the footballer is taking the idea of the game. We need time to grow, but we have to compete. ”