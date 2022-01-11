Yankees sign Mexican pitcher Manny Bañuelos

According to a report by Dan Federico, a columnist at Sports Illustrated and Bleacher Report, the pitcher Mexican starter Manny Banuelos, has signed with Yankees for the 2022 MLB season. In this way, the left-hander from Gómez Palacio, Durango, will return to the team that saw him born as a professional player in the United States, after eight years, after only playing in the Minor Leagues of Los Mulos.

Bañuelos’ debut in the Major Leagues occurred in 2015 with the Atlanta Braves uniform, a club in which he registered seven appearances, six of them starting, with a 5.13 ERA in 26 1/3 innings. He had to wait another four years to reappear in the majors since until 2019 he was signed by the Chicago White Sox.

It is worth mentioning that although he was chipping away at branches of the Yankees for seven long years, he never received that opportunity in the big team he longed for so much, despite being considered one of the best prospects at the time. Now 30 years old, he will land in the Big Apple with the aim of getting revenge.

Bañuelos is currently playing with Tomateros de Culiacán in the Semifinal Series against Algodoneros de Guasave in the Mexican Pacific League (LMP). This Sunday (January 9) he took the mound as a starter but was shaken in three innings of work and was the defeated pitcher. Despite the setback, the “Guindas” still have an advantage in the series (3-2) and will return to Guasave to face the sixth next Tuesday.