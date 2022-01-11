your injury is not serious

Good news for the Peruvian National Team for the next double date of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. Renato Tapia overcame his injury and will be physically fit for the duels against Colombia and Ecuador.

YOU CAN SEE: Ricardo Gareca did call attention to his clients for not respecting protocols

According to information from Gustavo Peralta, a journalist for the Líbero newspaper, the Celta de Vigo player suffers a grade 1 sprain in the lateral ligament of his left knee, an injury that is not serious, so his presence in Lima to put himself at the command of Ricardo Gareca.

Even the ‘Captain of the future’ could reappear on Wednesday, January 19, when his team faces Osasuna, in a duel valid for LaLiga.

It should be noted that the popular ‘Cabezón’ left the field injured during the match between Celta and Atlético Baleares, on January 5 for the Copa del Rey.

Renato Tapia is not seriously injured. Photo: Twitter.

Fixture of Peru in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers

These are the four remaining games for Peru in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers

Colombia vs. Peru | 01/28/2022

Peru vs. Ecuador | 02/01/2022

Uruguay vs. Peru | 03/24/2022

Peru vs. Paraguay | 03/29/2022