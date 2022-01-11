Yuniol Ramírez’s family decides to withdraw from the process followed against those implicated in the case

The family of the murdered lawyer Yuniol Ramírez decided to withdraw from the process followed against those involved in the event that occurred on October 12, 2017.

Ramón Ramírez Montero, Roberto Ramírez Montero, Rolfis Ramírez Ferreras, Rubén Ramírez Montero, Raúl Ramírez Pérez and Raymundo Ramírez Pérez, made the decision alleging a series of reasons.

The first maintains that the accusation presented at the beginning by the National District prosecutor, Rosalba Ramos, It is a corrupt, concealing accusation and made with the sole intention of achieving impunity the former director of the Metropolitan Bus Service Office (OMSA), Manuel Rivas; Colonel Faustino Rosario Díaz and businessman Eddy Santana Zorrilla.

They complained that they filed a criminal complaint with the current Public Ministry and the Superior Council of the Public Ministry against the incumbent prosecutor, without having done anything in this regard to date.

It also highlights that the public prosecutor headed by Wilson Camacho, despite lasting five days questioning the defendant Argenis Contreras, did not use these interrogations to expand the accusation and impute the defendants Rivas, Faustino Díaz and Santana Zorrilla, that the prosecutor Ramos charged only for corruption to protect them from their involvement with the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD).

They stated that by not reformulating the file, the current Public Ministry is also accepting as good and valid a corrupt, concealing and impunity accusation, which is why they withdrew from the process.

The case also includes Jorge Luis Abreu Fabián (El Taxista), José Antonio Mercado (El Grande), Víctor Elizander Ravelo Campos (El Herrero), Heidy Carolina Peña, the wife of Argenis Contreras and Lilian Francisca Suárez Jáquez.

On October 12, 2017, the body of the lawyer was found with a chain around his neck tied to a block in a stream in Manoguayabo, Santo Domingo Oeste. The attorney was last seen at the academy around 1:00 p.m.

In judicial process he is in a merits trial in the Second Collegiate Court of the National District.