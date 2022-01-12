144Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 120W fast charging

The Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro will feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen and a large 5,000 mAh battery.

After presenting its new high-end terminals, the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12 X, the Chinese giant continues working to bring new devices to market during the first quarter of the year and a good proof of this is that they have just filter the main features of your new gaming flagship, a Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro that will feature a 144 hertz screen, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and 120W fast charging.

This is all we know about the Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro and its little brother, the Black Shark 5

As the guys from Gizmochina tell us, the well-known leaker Panda is Bald has published an entry on the Chinese social network Weibo in which he reveals the main characteristics of both the Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro (codenamed Patriot) like his little brother, the Xiaomi Black Shark 5 (codenamed Katyusha).

Xiaomi could sell one of its flagship brands to one of the world’s largest video game companies

Thus, according to this leaker, the Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro will be equipped with a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with QHD + resolution and 144 hertz refresh rate, with Qualcomm’s most advanced processor to date, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and a large 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charge.

For its part, the Xiaomi Black Shark 5 will have a E4 AMOLED display made by Samsung with Full HD + resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor and a battery of 4,600 mAh with 120W fast charge.

These are the 10 most powerful smartphones on the market right now, according to AnTuTu

Considering that the Xiaomi Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 Pro were presented in March last year, it is most likely that the new generation of gaming smartphones from the Chinese brand launches in March 2022.

