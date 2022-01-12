45 Wine & Whiskey: what Donald Trump’s bar is like in his tower in New York

NEW YORK.- A bar that celebrates the mandate of the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, is the new attraction of the Trump Tower in New York. Its decoration has not left its visitors and onlookers indifferent; Iconic photos of the ex-president, and souvenirs decorate the walls and rooms of “45 Wine & Whiskey”, on the luxurious Fifth Avenue of the Big Apple.

The bar says on its website, was inspired by the 45th presidential term: Trump’s. Hence its name. It has a menu with specially created drinks, with a selection of wines from the Trump family vineyard. Eccentric ice with a “T”, golden cocktails, American flags and wooden shelves full of black and white photos of the president complete the place that was opened at the end of November.

Are 39 images of Trump portrayed in photographs that decorate the place, with moments that seem to be the most significant of his presidency, among which are the meeting with the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and also with Queen Elizabeth, in which he poses with his wife Melania. There is also an image that traveled the world: the one in which he holds a copy of The Washington Post titled “Trump acquitted,” thereby celebrating his undefeated departure from the 2020 impeachmeant.

US President and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un AFP

The bar menu has 11 special cocktails such as “The Forty Five” or “The Flotus”, made in honor of the first lady Melania Trump, and that has gin, lemon, and of course, wine from the family vineyard, which are also offered to those who want to taste it. Of prices? The customer will be surprised at the moment they enter, because the prices are not published on their social networks or website, although the newspaper The Guardian gives some lights after visiting the place: the signature drink of the house, with two hamburgers small and a soda, it can cost 45 dollars, while the drink that commemorates the former first lady has a value of $ 29.

According to the Guardian, who visited 45 Wine & Whiskey, the bar “serves primarily as an ode to narcissism, or as a world record attempt to cram the most black and white photos into a small space,” reflecting the mogul’s opulent kitsch style. . During his visit, the US media was able to corroborate something that may not make many of those who support Donald Trump very happy: New York City requires that customers who want to enter businesses such as restaurants be vaccinated against Covid-19.

