A study carried out by Kenjo, ifeel and Appinio shows that 52% of workers have suffered a deterioration in their mental health since the beginning of the pandemic

77% of SMEs do not have a budget for the emotional well-being of their employees

After almost two years of the pandemic, more than 50% of employees recognize that their mental health has deteriorated in the workplace while the majority of SMEs, 77% do not allocate financial resources to take care of their emotional well-being. This is reflected in a study prepared by Kenjo, HR software for SMEs, in collaboration with ifeel and Appinio.

The report shows the results of a survey carried out with employees of different companies in Spain, as well as with professionals in the Human Resources sector. In him, 60% of workers report feeling more stressed and / or anxious since the beginning of the pandemic, being the insecurity of income for 42.1% the main reason. This is followed by difficulty in reconciling work and family life (35.2%), especially during periods of teleworking due to health restrictions.

In this sense, 51% admit that in the last two years they have found it more difficult to motivate themselves and half consider that their company has not paid enough attention to their state of mental health. In fact, a high percentage (75%) say they would not recommend their company as a good place to work, especially due to the lack of incentives to promote work-life balance and help to manage the workload.

“Organizations have an increasingly important role in implementing plans that guarantee the emotional well-being of their staff, and human resources departments are a fundamental part of this responsibility. When the employee feels satisfied, his work also improves and has a positive impact on the company as a whole and its objectives “, assures David Padilla, CEO and Co-Founder of Kenjo -Company recognized in Spain as an Excellent Workplace by the consultancy Great Place to Work-.

Among the benefits that employees would like to have, flexible working hours (46.4%) stand out in the first place, followed by days off to take care of their mental well-being (37.2%) and access to psychological help (28, two%).

For its part, 78.3% of HR professionals claim to be aware that the pandemic has affected the mental health of their workforce and 63% consider that their organization has not responded adequately to this fact. 37.4% affirm that the lack of financial resources is the main reason for not having an item dedicated to the well-being of their employees and 23.7% point to reluctance on the part of the general management.

However, half say they measure the satisfaction of their employees, with the work environment survey being the most widely used method (62.7%), ahead of individual and periodic meetings between employees and their managers (20%).

