A 16-year-old hockey player dies after being slit by an opponent’s skate in a tragic accident

A 16-year-old from Connecticut died Thursday after being slit by a player’s skateboard in a tragic accident during an ice hockey game.

Teddy Balkind, who was in the tenth grade at St Luke’s College, was playing a game against Brunswick College when he fell. As he lay on the track, he was run over by another player who “couldn’t stop,” police told Greenwich Time.

In the crash, the rival team player accidentally passed the blade of his skate across the neck of Balkind, who was quickly treated by medical personnel. He was immediately taken to a local hospital, but doctors were unable to save his life.

On social media, several users posted photos of hockey sticks on the doors of their homes in tribute to the young man. Many were posted under the hashtag #StickOutForTeddy. The post is a reference to the tribute that occurred in 2018, when a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos team of the Canadian Youth Hockey League of Saskatchewan collided with a tractor-trailer, killing 15 people.

The National Hockey League (NHL) also regretted the events and shared a message on its Twitter account. “Our prayers and deepest condolences go out to his family, his fellow St. Luke’s and his many friends.”