A robbery charge is lowered under the reform policies of the new Manhattan district attorney – Telemundo New York (47)

Investigators say another armed robbery case in Manhattan came down to a shoplifting charge by Manhattan’s new district attorney.

Investigators note that this time it was a suspect wielding a razor while stealing about $ 2,000 worth of cold medicine from a Duane Reade along Delancey Street in Lower Manhattan over the weekend. Video from inside the store shows the manager who was allegedly threatened by the suspect.

Police arrested 43-year-old William Rolon and confirmed it was his second time visiting the store and his 39th arrest overall. But instead of charging Rolon with theft, sources said prosecutors dropped the charges of petty theft, a misdemeanor, even though the manager told police she was terrified.

It follows another robbery, at a TJ Maxx along Sixth Avenue and West 18th Street on January 7, in which prosecutors dropped charges against the suspect, who allegedly threatened workers with scissors, on one count. petty crime of theft type.

Newly elected district attorney Alvin Bragg has told his prosecutors that they should try to lower the charges and pursue diversion and treatment programs in many cases where no one is injured. Bragg met Wednesday with the Police Commissioner to discuss her differing views on crime, deterrence and fairness.