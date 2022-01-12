A Samsung Galaxy for 120 euros? This nice smartphone falls in price

You don’t have to pay too much to get a safe and balanced Samsung Galaxy.

One of the cheapest Samsung is at your fingertips at a discount. The Samsung Galaxy A03s it’s yours for only 120 euros on Amazon. We are talking, of course, about its global version, which comes with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage.

Samsung’s mobile it will behave well with those applications that you use in your day to day, such as WhatsApp, Instagram or Google Chrome. It is a simple and safe mobile for those who do not need the latest of the latest. These are all its characteristics.

Buy the Samsung smartphone at the best price

The Samsung Galaxy A03s arrives with a 6.5-inch IPS screen and HD + resolution. Its back is nice and pleasant, you can find it in various colors. We find a notch in the shape of a drop, also with a fingerprint reader on the side.

In its entrails, the Helio P35, one of the processors manufactured by the Chinese firm MediaTek. You can find it next to versions of 3 GB and 4 GB of RAM memory. You will also have the possibility to choose between 32GB and 64GB of storage. If you need more space, you can expand its capacity with microSD cards.

MediaTek Helio P35

6.5 “IPS HD + screen

3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of memory

3 rear cameras

5,000 mAh battery

3.5mm jack and FM radio

We ran into 3 cameras on the back of this device: has a main sensor of 13 megapixels, a depth sensor 2 megapixels and a macro lens 2 megapixels. In the notch of its front, a 5 megapixel camera.

The Korean terminal also has a battery of 5,000 mAh. We do not forget your traditional headphone jackNor the FM radio, a feature difficult to find these days.

Only 120 euros to receive a complete Samsung at home and that will carry out the basic tasks without problems. If you were looking for something cheap and practical, this Samsung Galaxy A03s can be a great buy. Don’t overthink it, the offer won’t be available forever.

