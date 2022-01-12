A very tough mishap puts all of Mark Zuckerberg’s plans at risk

The CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, received a strong setback in American Justice, in the middle of the complaint against him for monopolistic practices. His lawyers had asked that the lawsuit that the Federal Trade Commission had filed against him be dismissed. However, the judge hearing the case rejected the order and allowed me to continue the record.

Facebook, what time is it property of Meta Platforms, I had asked the judge James boasberg in Federal Court in Washington, DC, to dismiss the lawsuit in which the government asked the Court to require that the company sell Instagram and WhatsApp.

The FTC’s (Federal Trade Commission) high-profile legal fight with Facebook represents one of the biggest challenges facing the US government has filed against a technology company for decades. The case is closely followed in Washington, from where it aims to address the broad market power of big technology.

Ultimately, whether the FTC will be able to prove its case and prevail in summary judgment is anyone’s guess. The Court refuses to engage in such speculation and simply concludes that at this stage of motion to dismiss, where the FTC’s allegations are treated as true, the agency has made a plausible mitigation claim, ”Boasberg wrote.

Seen on a device screen in Sausalito, California, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces the company’s new name, Meta, during a virtual event Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (AP Photo / Eric Risberg, File )

The FTC originally sued Facebook during the former president’s administration. Donald trump, and the court had rejected it. The agency filed an amended lawsuit in August, adding more details about the allegation that social media company “squashed” or bought rivals and once again asked a judge to force her to sell the photo-sharing app Instagram and the messaging app WhatsApp.

Judge Boasberg also agreed with the FTC that President Lina Khan, who voted to bring the amended lawsuit against Facebook, should not be forced to recuse herself, saying her role was less of a judge and more of a prosecutor.

In October, after a massive blackout of the social networks under its orbit, and complaints against it for lack of protection of user data, Mark Zuckerberg made a strong release. Then, through a post on Facebook, he came to the crossroads of the statements of his former employee Frances Haugen, former computer engineer.

Zuckerberg’s former employee had provided devastating testimony in the Senate Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security. He said then that Zuckerberg put “astronomical profits” before people’s mental health.

“I am sure many of you have found the recent coverage difficult to read because it simply does not reflect the company we know,” Zuckerberg said in an open letter and elaborated: “We care deeply about issues such as safety, well-being and mental health. It’s hard to see coverage that misrepresents our work and our motives. At the most basic level, I think most of us just we do not recognize the false picture of the company that is being painted”.

The company led by Mark Zuckerberg was indicted by the US authorities for abuse of a dominant position for purchases of Instagram and WhatsApp

Zuckerberg said he is not afraid of regulations and, what’s more, urged legislators to establish them: “For example, what is the appropriate age for adolescents to be able to use Internet services? How should internet services verify people’s ages? And how should they balance the privacy of adolescents while giving parents visibility in their activity? ”, He deepened.

With information from Reuters