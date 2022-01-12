Abinader invited to take office as president of Honduras

The president-elect from Honduras, Xiomara Castro, invited the president of the Dominican Republic to take office, Luis Abinader, and his predecessor, Danilo Medina.

Abinader was invited by letter dated December 30 to accompany the president-elect in the solemn act of swearing in and promise of law to assume the Presidency of the Republic of Honduras.

“In a special way, on behalf of the noble Honduran people, I invite you to accompany me in the solemn act of swearing in and promising the law to assume the Presidency of the Republic, which will take place on January 27, 2022, at the Estadio Nacional, in the city of Tegucigalpa, Honduras“says part of the invitation to Abinader.

Former Dominican president, Leonel Fernández, was also invited to take office.

To the elected president of Honduras and her husband, former president Manuel (Mel) Zelaya, are linked by a history with the Dominican Republic.

After the coup d’état of June 28, 2009 that deposed Manuel Zelaya from the Presidency, the former president and his family had to go into exile in the Dominican Republic, where they arrived on January 27, 2010.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/01/10/texto-carta-b109bc38.jpg

In an interview with the media in April 2010, Xiomara Castro She indicated at that time that, of her four children, three were with her and her husband in the Dominican Republic, where, she stressed, they have found “the solidarity of a people and of their (then) president, Leonel Fernández.”

“In the Dominican Republic they have opened the doors and they have welcomed us with affection, emotionally and spiritually we have felt good, but we regret being withdrawn from the family due to the abrupt way in which we had to leave,” he explained.

On May 28, 2011, Zelaya and his family returned to Honduras.