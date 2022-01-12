After 10 years retirement from Televisa and a bad surgery, actress returns to the novels on TV Azteca?

Mexico City.- They confirm that the beloved actress Natalia Esperón come back at TV soaps after 10 years missing of the artistic medium and will do it hand in hand with ¿Televisa or Aztec TV?

Click here and discover more information about Tribuna Sonora on our Google News page

After rumors that suggested he would return to melodramas after his latest project True loves in 2012, it is now Juan Jose Origel who confirms that he returns to the small screen in 2022.

As you will remember, Natalia began her career almost 30 years ago after graduating from CEA of Televisa. After his leading role in the endearing melodrama Pink Shoelaces, was catapulted to fame.

The actress married Pepe Baston, who was then a senior executive of Televisa, with whom he had three children, however, in 2005 they announced su divorce.

Some of the soap operas Natalia was in were I have no mother, Passionate Grudge, The child who came from the sea, For a kiss, The virgin wife Y In the name of love.

Even if retired 10 years ago from the public eye, in 2017 it became known that the actress allegedly underwent a surgery aesthetic that would have gone wrong.

It was said that when entering to make a liposuction on the thighs, supposedly he went to an uncertified office, for which he had poor results and suffered from severe health problems.

In an interview that he gave exclusively to the magazine Faces a couple of years ago, he commented that during that time he was absent, he neglected his figure and gained 9 kilos in weightHowever, in recent photographs she looks more beautiful than ever.

Where will his return take place?

In nothing more and nothing less than Televisa, the company that gave birth to it. And Esperón joins the cast of the new melodrama Warrior heart, produced by Salvador Mejia and starring Alejandra Espinoza.

In the last broadcast of Excuse me, Pepillo reported:

I am very happy because someone very beautiful will return that the truth … I have … a sweetheart. Natalia Esperón, who is beautiful, is going to return, mind you. She was married to Pepe Bastón, she is going to return. ”

Furthermore, he confirmed that Eduardo Yanez joins Mejía’s production with a special role, as he will play the father of the three leading men, whom they will give life to Rodrigo Guirao, Gonzalo García Vivanco Y Christian de la Campa.

Something that gives me great pleasure is that Lalo Yáñez returns, but don’t fly away, he will only do a very short piece of paper. He is the father of the three brothers and … he loves Chava Mejía so much that he said: ‘I’ll go and make you that character,’ “he mentioned.

Origel also shared that the story will be similar to that of Fire in the Blood of 2007 and starring Eduardo Yáñez, Adela Noriega, Jorge Salinas, Elizabeth Álvarez, Pablo Montero Y Nora salinas.

In the cast of Warrior heart They are also Oka Giner, Altaír Jarabo, Gaby Spanic, Ana Martin, Diego Olivera, among others.

Source: Con Permiso YouTube channel and Instagram @nataliaesperonmx