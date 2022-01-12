Alexis Villalona’s family “cries out to the Lord” so that his relative surrenders

Alexis Villalona’s family is in permanent prayer for their relative to surrender to the authorities and “put an end to all the anguish” that welcomes them.

“If it were in my hands, I would have handed him over, but since he left, no one in the family has ever had communication with him,” his sister Rosi said with sadness on her face.

Alexis Villalona, ​​the most wanted man in the country at the moment by police and judicial authorities, turned 45 years old this Sunday in hiding from his flight.

His family describes him “as a good man who made a mistake as anyone could make, but not to condemn him in the way they have done on different social networks.”

Villalona, ​​is wanted throughout the country by investigative and police intelligence agencies, for the violent action carried out on a street in this city against Santa Arias, coming from a family of “working people”, according to friends and neighbors. around your residence in Baní.

His father, surnamed Guerrero Castillo (deceased), was an honest soldier with great respect who knew how to instill positive values ​​in his family, according to Rosi Villalona, ​​Alexis’s older sister.

His mother, Doña Porfiria, 80, described by her acquaintances as a Christian woman who has raised her family with healthy values.

His children fear for his health, because since he learned of Alexis’s case, he has never had peace, he has lost his appetite and he permanently prays to the Lord so that his son “clears his mind” and decides to surrender to the authorities as soon as possible, Rosi narrates, in conversation with Listín Diario, at her mother’s house.

There are a total of 9 siblings and Alexis is the sixth, he is 45 years old, precisely this Sunday, January 9, which is why Rosi states that she spent the whole day crying when she remembered what her brother is going through right now. .

“People should know that he is not a criminal, he does not sell drugs, he has not killed anyone, because the mistake he made is made by anyone in a moment of mental confusion,” said the sister with marked sorrow and sadness.

Alexis is a single man, he lives alone in his house in the Los Cajuilitos neighborhood, but he has two daughters and two grandchildren, as well as several nephews, who, according to what they say at home, all adore him.

He lived for several years in the United States, from where he returned to his country to dedicate himself to the real estate and small loans businesses.

He is not known for open political affiliation, as he spends his most time dedicated to his business activities.

The night of the mishap, Rosi explains, he had gone out to buy something for his house and ensures that he does not drink alcohol or like dogs (teteo).

Every Sunday he came to his mother Porfiria’s house and rode all the children in his vehicle and went out to drive them around the neighborhood, “if he were a bad man the children would not adore him as much as they want him,” says his sister.

Every weekend he would come to his mother to bring him the money for his blood pressure pills, because he cares a lot about his health, he says.

This family says they are outraged by the way in which this fact has been taken and they have put their brother and his family as a monster, “as if we were the worst in this world and it is not like that,” says Rosi.

Apparently he has communication with someone, “because he must have it,” he says, adding that he would not be advising him well.

Rosi, assures that the treatment given to her by the police authorities and the Public Ministry, when they were arrested on the day of the raid on her mother’s home was of great respect, but that her house was “harassed by patrols and the press” that since dawn I was at the door like we were criminals.

This family originates from his mother, Mrs. Porfiria, from the mountainous area of ​​this southern town known as El Recodo, a place of high productivity of coffee, avocados and citrus, among other agricultural items, and by his father from the community of Sabana Buey , also south of Baní.