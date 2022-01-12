Alfredo Ajpacajá, champion of the 2018 Tour of Guatemala, suffers a severe hand injury when he was cut with an electric saw – Prensa Libre

Rescuers indicated that they covered the emergency in the Barraneché village, Totonicapán, where the 32-year-old cyclist worked in a carpentry shop and accidentally suffered a semi-imputation of three fingers on his left hand.

The cyclist Alfredo Ajpacajá, who was champion of the 2018 Tour of Guatemala, suffered an occupational accident on Tuesday, January 11, when he manipulated an electric saw, reported the Departmental Municipal Firefighters.

The athlete was transferred to the Sololá Hospital and according to firefighters, his condition was stable.

Stuard Rodríguez, president of the Cycling Federation, reported that the work accident occurred at the cyclist’s home where he has a carpentry.

He said that with the Federation they are ready to support him and for now the important thing is his health. They will also give you psychological help.

The athlete from the village Barraneché surprised the cycling world with a memorable competition in 2018 that allowed him to lift the crown.

Ajpacajá has credited the last two Decorabaños titles to fellowship and group work. He has emphasized that since they joined the ranks of the Quetzalteco team, the union has been proclaimed and that the team is more important than the individual.