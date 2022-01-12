All the millionaire neighbors that Pepe Aguilar has

The singer Pepe Aguilar took a tour next to youtuber Golden Scorpion and told some secrets of the millionaire neighbors he has in the Hidden Hills neighborhood. And yes, he surprised more than one with the details he revealed.

Pepe Aguilar He surprised on social networks by taking a tour of his neighborhood. Along with the youtuber Escorpión Dorado, not only boasted of the luxurious neighborhood where he lives with his family and his mansion, but also all Famous artists of international stature like The Weeknd, Kanye West and even Kim Kardashian.

It was precisely the Golden Scorpion who, from his YouTube channel, took a car tour with Pepe Aguilar to show who are all your millionaire neighbors in the VIP area.

“We are going through my block to show you the house of The Weeknd, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian,” said the Mexican singer.

While touring, the famous singer was telling the youtuber that in the street there is always a lot of security. However, he aired something that no one expected. He said that in some areas you always smelled like marijuana. “You fucking marijuana neighbors you have” said the Golden Scorpion.

Amid complicit laughter, the youtuber attacked: “Sometimes you go passing by and it smells like weed bastard.”

SOURCE: TVNotas

Who are Pepe Aguilar’s millionaire neighbors

Pepe Aguilar made it very clear that The Weeknd has extreme security in his house and in the rest of his neighbors. In fact, it is known that there are always many paparazzi who harass them, but they never manage to get much.

“He has a security within this property that is also full of security. This bastard has a booth inside, here so that nobody fucks him up because, do I tell you something? Here the paparazzi are worse than the fucking ticks “confessed Angela Aguilar’s father.

But well, everyone wants to know who are Pepe Aguilar’s millionaire neighbors. Even the youtuber himself asked him, during the tour, to which the singer pointed out directly the most valued house on the block and he meant Kiss’s house.

“These wey * s are the KISS family who have idiot cars. That madr * costs like 40 million ”, he counted without mincing words. Likewise, he also showed him later the house of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. An inexplicable mansion to detail.

In the same residential area, he also told that he lives Gene Simmons, one of the members of the group Kiss. To get an idea of ​​what his house is, Pepe said that they had it for sale, it was 1,486 square meters and was priced at $ 22 million.

Although the interpreter also told in another interview that he has lived in Hidden Hills for more than 13 years, he does not personally know any of the celebrities who live near his home. Something not to believe.

Do you know another famous millionaire that lives near Pepe Aguilar?