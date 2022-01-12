All the millionaire neighbors that Pepe Aguilar has

Admin 17 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 23 Views

The singer Pepe Aguilar took a tour next to youtuber Golden Scorpion and told some secrets of the millionaire neighbors he has in the Hidden Hills neighborhood. And yes, he surprised more than one with the details he revealed.

Pepe Aguilar He surprised on social networks by taking a tour of his neighborhood. Along with the youtuber Escorpión Dorado, not only boasted of the luxurious neighborhood where he lives with his family and his mansion, but also all Famous artists of international stature like The Weeknd, Kanye West and even Kim Kardashian.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

MLW makes a serious lawsuit against WWE

MLW, one of the diverse professional wrestling companies, made a very serious lawsuit against WWE …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved