America officially says goodbye to Emanuel Aguilera, cause loss in the Clausura 2022

America announced the departure of the Argentine defender, Emanuel Aguilera, who wore the feathered team jersey for the past four years and will depart for the Closing 2022 to the team of Atlas.

America made the departure of the Argentine defender official and everything indicates that Aguilera will arrive as a reinforcement of Atlas Imago7

In a message on Twitter, the Coapa team wrote a message for the South American defender. “Thank you Ema Aguilera for your dedication to having worn these colors. We wish you a lot of success ”.

The 32-year-old central defender renewed his contract at the end of last Apertura 2021, fulfilling the requirements of minutes played in the year and thereby extending his relationship with the feathered team.

Despite this situation, Emanuel Aguilera He became one of the most criticized elements throughout the last semester and the board seeks to give a generational change to the lower part of the campus, for which they accepted his transfer.

Emanuel Aguilera He will sign with the Zorros and with this he will wear his third jersey in the MX League, since he previously played with the Xolos.

Aerie he is tied with 25 goals scored at the club alongside Bruno Valdez. Between the two they occupy the second position of the highest scorer defender in the history of the Eagles. In the first place is the legend azulcrema, Alfredo Tena, better known as “Captain Fury.”

Atlas, current Liga MX champion, announced the arrival of the Argentine Emanuel Aguilera Through a video in which some of the goals that Aguilera achieved with the cream-blue shirt are observed. Atlas used the HT #Transformamos to announce the central defender.

This story keeps transforming … 😎 Aguilera is already Rojinegro! ❤️🖤#Transform pic.twitter.com/0pqGwL922T – ⭑ Atlas FC ⭑ (@AtlasFC) January 12, 2022

The Argentine defender said goodbye to the Eagles through his Instagram account, where he acknowledged his regret for abandoning “my dear America”And he had words of thanks to former technician Miguel Herrera, who took him from Tijuana to Las Águilas.

“After four incredible years with joys and sorrows, you let me belong to your history to know you from the inside, to defend you to the death to win titles to love you and enjoy you as if I had been an Americanist since I was a child, for that I will be grateful all my life because It was a dream come true to have worn your colors, I am happy with a clear conscience of having given everything for this shirt ”.

“Thanks to all the people who make up this great institution (board of directors, staff, players, coaching staff), mainly to Miguel Herrera who trusted me and gave me the opportunity to play for the greatest team in Mexico. And also thanks to the fans for so much love and support they gave me at all times. I am going to miss them a lot, from one more Americanista ”, said the footballer.