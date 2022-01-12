America reactivates negotiations for Alejandro Zendejas de Necaxa

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 11.01.2022 13:29:23





Faced with the urgency of not being able to hire a forward abroad, the directive of the America reactivated negotiations with Necaxa to get the services of Alejandro Zendejas, a player that the Azulcrema leadership likes to complete the squad for Clausura 2022.

Although Zendejas already had minutes of activity with the Rays In this contest, the competition regulations -which changed last summer- make it possible to go from the ranks of the hydro-warm table to those of Coapa.

The attacker was the Mexican striker with better numbers the previous tournament with six annotations, only behind Nicolás López, Germán Berterame and Camilo Sanvezzo, who surpassed him in goals during the Apertura 2021.

America keeps looking for a foreigner

The leadership is also working hard to find a forward abroad, as the first two options could not be specified, as Brian Ocampo and Pablo Solari will not reach the azulcrema box.

For the Uruguayan, the player’s representative tried to get Nacional from Uruguay into the negotiation despite the fact that he was already a free player; For the Argentine, the offer sent to Colo Colo was not enough for the Andean people to sell the player.

