Ana Bárbara: Who are the parents of the singer’s three children? | PHOTOS

The famous singer, Ana Barbara She has established herself as one of the greatest exponents of the Mexican regional genre thanks to her unquestionable talent that she squanders in each of her presentations and the spectacular figure she possesses at 50 years of age.

With songs like “Bandit”, “I searched for it” and “I need you”, Altagracia Ugalde Mota – the singer’s real name – achieved much of the fame that has accompanied her throughout her successful career in the world of music.

Away from the stage or from any project related to the show, the interpreter has proven to be quite close to her family since she repeatedly shares photographs and videos living with all of them.

In this sense, fans of Mexican music realized that the renowned singer has had the joy of becoming a mother on at least three occasions, so here we present all the details about her romantic relationships.

The singer is 50 years old. Photo: Special

The parents of Ana Bárbara’s children

The famous singer had the joy of making her debut as a mother with the birth of her eldest son, Emiliano Gallardo Ugalde, a product of her relationship with the Mexican businessman, Edgar Gallardo.

Years later, Ana Bárbara began a controversial relationship with José María Fernández, popularly known as “El Pirru”. Months later his second son, José María Fernández Ugalde, was born.

The couple divorced in 2011. Photo: Special

Years later, Ana Bárbara surprised the entire industry by confirming that she was expecting her third child, Jerónimo Barba Ugalde. The little one is the son of the renowned singer Reyli Beard with whom the interpreter has an excellent relationship away from the stage.

With the singer he had a son. Photo: Special

In addition to his three natural children, Ana Barbara He also has an excellent relationship with María, Paula and José Emilio, children of his sentimental ex-partner “El Pirru” and Mariana Levy, a famous driver who lost her life in 2005 after an attempted assault.

