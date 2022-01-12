Andrea Chaparro, ‘Rebelde’ actress, confessed that Sergio Mayer Mori gave her his worst kiss | Famous

After a second season of the series was confirmed ‘Rebel’, which means that soon the followers of the plot will be able to see the characters among them at Andrea Chaparro in the role of MJ, who has given the topic of conversation after he revealed some aspects about his teammates, especially Sergio Mayer Mori.

The daughter of the actor and driver Omar chaparro stated that the young actor gave him the worst kiss in the series and even so far in his artistic career.

Andrea Chaparro Y Guaita Blue (Jana Gandía Cohen) were as guests in the program ‘Pinky Promise’, by Karla Díaz, whose transmission is through YouTube. There the actresses talked about what it means for each one to be involved in ‘Rebelede’, as well as the problems they have faced, in addition to the ‘haters’ in social networks and how they handle that situation.

Azul Guaita expressed that this is his first project which is open to criticism at the international level.

“This is my first project that is more open to ‘hate’, I would say. If it is a bit strong in social networks, we are already learning a little to ‘Hello,’ haters ‘!’, Little by little to accept and Don’t mind the bad comments, but sometimes I’m bored, I get a bad comment and you start reading … sometimes they are very stupid ”.

This was the kiss between Andrea Chaparro and Sergio Mayer Mori in ‘Rebelde’

The program continued its course and a section arrived where fans send questions to the guests, Andrea Chaparro spoke of the moment he went through with the son of Bárbara Mori in one of the scenes.

“My worst kissing experience in Rebelde … with Sergio Mayer Mori. There is a part, where the kiss itself is supposed to be ‘akward’, very uncomfortable, but I think I understood one thing and he understood another I don’t know, there was a lack of communication and I remember that it was uncomfortable ”.

At the same time, Andrea said that this shot was “the most uncomfortable”, and these scenes were the key for her to stay in the series.

“It was funny, it turned out good.”

How is the relationship between the members of ‘Rebelde’?

Andrea Chaparro He shared that he gets along well with the rest of the ‘cast’, although on occasions he got to “fight” with his colleagues over political issues. She reported that more than arguing, there were some debates in which she did end up a bit upset.

“I love to debate, but it did frustrate me because I did not say another argument because it did not give something more interesting, it did not give me carnita it was just ‘blah, blah’, machismo, sexism and a bit of racism out there”.