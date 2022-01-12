Angela Aguilar does NOT want to live with Emiliano? Pepe Aguilar’s son who ended up in JAIL

The Aguilar family has stood out for decades with Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre, for later, inherit his talent to Pepe Aguilar.

Now the singer has done the same with his children Angela Aguilar and Leonardo, With whom share scenarios with the tour “Jaripeo sin borders”.

All three have been very successful, as their US tour had sold out datesBesides, Angela is also succeeding alone.

IG @pepeaguilar_oficial

Although they have followed in their father’s footsteps, there are those who did not, such is the case of Aneliz and Emiliano Aguilar.

On the one hand, Aneliz is focusing on social networks, as it has become influencer and has more than 700 thousand followers on Instagram.

In this network, the 23-year-old girl shares her day to day and all the outfits and looks she wears, as she is interested in the fashion.

He was recently seen with his brothers, Angela and Leonardo in the streets of Zacatecas this Three Kings Day where they were distributing toys.

Who is absent most of the time is Emiliano, who was arrested in 2017 for human trafficking of Asian origin, whom I was looking for enter the United States illegally.

Emiliano passed three years under house arrest thanks to the fact that his father posted a bail of 15 thousand dollars.

Given this fact, the singer has put a series of terms your child how to integrate with them to their work team.

“There is a lot (to do) depending on him and his ability, we are not going to do favors either, even if it is my son, if he can, go ahead, if he can or not, but it is also a matter of who he wants, whether he likes it, because It’s not that he can’t, he’s a capable guy like any human being, simply because if he likes the administration, if he likes to be behind, if he likes it, there is a lot of work here, ”he told the media.

